Fortnite x Simpsons Season: Release Date, Leaks, Everything We Know
- Everything we know so far about the potential Fortnite x Simpsons crossover season coming in Chapter 6
- What iconic characters and POIs could we see in Springfield during this mini season?
Fortnite is no stranger to innovative crossovers. From DC superheroes to global music icons and entertainment juggernauts like Star Wars, Epic Games continues to set the standard for cultural crossovers in gaming. If the reported leaks are true, Fortnite is gearing up for one of its most animated crossovers yet: The Simpsons.
After years of rumors, it appears Homer, Bart, Lisa and the rest of Springfield are heading to Fortnite in one of their biggest crossovers ever. Here is a full breakdown of everything that has been leaked so far about the Fortnite x Simpsons crossover season coming later this year.
Fortnite x The Simpsons Latest Leaks
All of this hype began on June 7 when posts by Fortnite leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @Egyptian_Leaker on X claimed that the next Mini-Season of Chapter 6 will be entirely based on The Simpsons universe. According to the post, the season will last just four weeks which is right in line with the Galactic Battle Mini-Season that just concluded. The mini season will have its own small map that will be roughly the size of a Reload map and will see weekly changes.
On June 13th, more information was leaked by @Loolo_WRLD and @Egyptian_Leaker that gave us insight into what we can expect in this mini season. According to the posts, the new Simpsons map will have its own lobby, which players will queue into, separate from other modes. Matches in the new season will be a "40 player Mini-BR on a Reload-sized map." It was also reported that Boons will be available in this new mode. While it is unconfirmed whether this Simpsons mode will fully replace the standard Battle Royale mode, these leakers have said this is a high possibility.
According to @ShiinaBR on X, Chapter 6 Season 4 will be the final full season of Chapter 6, finishing the storyline with a full alien invasion. It has been speculated that the Simpsons Season will launch after Season 4 as Epic prepares for the start of Chapter 7.
What Characters Will We See?
While no official skins or NPCs have been confirmed yet, you can be sure that these iconic Simpsons characters will be involved in some capacity this season:
- Homer Simpson
- Bart Simpson
- Lisa Simpson
- Marge Simpson
- Maggie Simpson
- Grampa Simpson
- Mr. Burns
- Moe Szyzlak
- Apu Nahasapeemapetilon
- Krusty the Clown
- Chief Wiggum
- Milhouse Van Houten
- Ned Flanders
With the vast array of characters introduced during the show's 36 seasons, there is a plethora of characters for Epic to choose from when building this experience. We saw numerous Star Wars characters introduced throughout the duration of Galactic Battle which will likely be the case during the Simpsons Season.
What Simpsons POIs Could We See?
In the diverse town of Springfield, there is many intriguing POIs Epic could choose to feature in the brand new map. While no POIs have been confirmed, here are some of the most probable drop spots we could see in this upcoming mini-season:
- Simpson's Home
- Lard Lad Donuts
- Moe's Tavern
- Springfield Nuclear Power Plant
- Krustyland
- Springfield Elementary
- Downtown Springfield
- Kwik-E-Mart
- Krusty Burger
Previous Fortnite Reload maps have had roughly 9-11 POIs for players to drop to. If the Simpsons map follows a similar pattern, we could see all of the above locations and more featured in this brand new Reload map.
Will The Simpsons Season Impact FNCS?
Fortnite Reload is not currently a part of the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS). This means that if the Simpsons map is exclusively a Reload BR, there may not be a huge impact on FNCS competition. However, there is still a possibility that The Simpsons season will replace Battle Royale as the main mode during the mini-season which would drastically alter FNCS competition. Regardless of the map's presence in FNCS, the season is sure to bring weapons, vehicles and abilities that will impact the strategies of top players.
The increased popularity and media attention Fortnite will receive during this time will continue to grow the game and maintain its health in all facets, including esports. The Fortnite Reload Open Cups will certainly feature The Simpsons map as it will most likely be the featured Reload map for the duration of the mini season. This means players can still compete on the new map for cash prizes in this faster-paced version of the game.
Does the Fortnite x Simpsons Collab Make Sense?
Chapter 6 seems like the perfect time to implement another major collaboration with an iconic Fox IP. During the 2025 Father's Day Collab, Bob Belcher, Cleveland Brown, and Hank Hill have dominated the social media space as players can now run around as their favorite cartoon dads in Fortnite. Epic has previously seen a huge success with the release of the Peter Griffin skin in Chapter 5 Season 1 and has no reason to stop these Fox collaborations now.
A collaboration with the longest-running cartoon in primetime television would continue to expand Epic's demographic reach. The Simpsons has a die-hard fanbase that could very well be introduced to Fortnite for the first time with this collaboration. Stay tuned as more information is leaked about the future of Springfield's appearance in Fortnite.