Smart Building Feature Leaked for Fortnite — Fans are Conflicted
Though building is technically Fortnite's defining feature, there are millions of fans who simply can't keep up with the faster-paced players anymore. Newer combatants also struggle against those who have been playing for nearly a decade, which presents another skill-gap issue entirely.
Whether you're a champion at build-battling or prefer Zero Build, most fans can get behind the new Smart Building feature being added to Fortnite in the coming months. Epic Games hasn't announced a release date, but leakers on X are giving us a taste of what we can look forward to in the future.
What is Smart Building in Fortnite?
There are already multiple control sets for building in Fortnite, but the battle royale is about to offer something brand new. If you haven't found the build customization to be adequate as of yet, then Smart Building may give you the edge you need to stand up to advanced players.
According to the clip posted by ShiinaBR, Loolo_WRLD, and osirion_gg, Smart Building will seemingly allow you to conjure complicated builds without having to perform the necessary maneuvers. For example, the video shows a player quickly building sets of stairs, which is a technique commonly used to reach new heights or rush enemies.
It's still unclear when Smart Building will be released in Fortnite and exactly how it will be balanced against standard building mechanics, if at all. Not every fan likes the idea of Smart Building jumping onto the Island without player input, especially those who have spent years honing their skills.
One fan on X named JonesyyMakes explained why they feel they've wasted years of practice on Fortnite, which is an issue causing frustration all throughout Fortnite's pro community. However, there's still time for Epic Games to balance Smart Building to keep it fair for all players. Even though the fan base is divided on it, Smart Building could open Fortnite up to millions who enjoy building but simply can't compete anymore.
