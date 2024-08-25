Snoop Dogg Is Bringing Lowriders to Fortnite
Snoop Dogg is coming to Fortnite, but as an item.
Rap icon turned very high father Snoop Dogg is coming to Fortnite. He will be a Hydraulic Car Mythic that allows your vehicle to jump, lift, tilt, and bounce, according to leaker HYPEX. Basically, low riders. This fits Snoopy Dogg's west coast aesthetic.
When Is Snoop Dogg's Lowrider Coming to Fortnite?
Snoop Dogg's car mod will be coming to Fortnite next season, Fortnite OG Chapter 2.
Fortnite fans have mixed feelings about the Snoop Dogg lowrider mod. A lot of players are excited to bring this iconic car culture to the battle royale and are already saying that the next OG season is going to be lit. But others said it reminds them of some difficult and annoying Grand Theft Auto missions from back in the day.
It's unclear if the car's ability to have hydraulics is will impact gameplay further than looking cool.
Fortnite OG Chapter 2 is coming in November.