Report: Snoop Dogg & Shaq are Part of Winterfest 2024
Celebrities in Fortnite have become the next hot thing in the world of famous people, and Epic Games has continued to add a stream of musicians, athletes, and actors into its wacky battle royale. During November, multiple outfits featuring prominent rap icons were introduced, including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice and even Juice WRLD.
RELATED: How to Get the Doom 2099 Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Winterfest 2024 is approaching quickly, and the Chapter 6 Island is awaiting its arrival. In addition to a fresh coat of snow and fun holiday cosmetics, it appears that Snoop Dogg and Shaq will be a part of the festivities, according to leakers like ShiinaBR. Here's everything you need to know about the celebrities that will be collaborating with Fortnite for the holidays.
When Will Snoop Dogg & Shaq Return?
Following the release of the V33.10 update in Fortnite, X leaker ShiinaBR posted that Shaq and Snoop Dogg will be crossing over onto the Island once again. The collaboration could be as simple as new skins for the celebrities with Santa hats, but the upcoming crossover could be something much bigger.
Snoop Dogg has already been the center of two Fortnite concerts, which means that he could return for an encore while the Chapter 6 Island is covered in snow. We don't know the release date of Winterfest 2024 yet, but the festival will probably be introduced by next Tuesday, which is the weekday when updates typically release.
Though all we know is that Snoop Dogg and Shaq will be relevant to Winterfest in some way, fans are already waiting with excitement. Some prominent X users are taking to social media to share old leaks that may come to fruition soon.
Moralzzx commented on ShiinaBR's post to explain that a November livestream might have confirmed the Snoop Dogg outfit coming soon, which would include the beloved rapper wearing a Santa costume. If this leak does turn out to be accurate, then we may see dozens of Christmas Snoop Doggs running around the Island soon.
NEXT: Huge LEGO Fortnite Update — Brick Life, Storm King, & More