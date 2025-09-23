A Fortnite Social Media Platform is Coming According to Dataminers
Forntite is inherently a social game. Whether you're grinding to the next level of Ranked competition or running some casual matches, friends can party up on the Battle Bus and share the experience. Following new leaks, Epic Games may take things to the next level with a dedicated social media platform featuring Fortnite integration. Here's everything we know about the update, what it could entail and how it could affect the esports industry.
Epic Games Leaks Reveal a Social Media Platform
On September 23 2025, @NoahUEFN, a reputable Unreal Engine creator for Fortnite, attended UE Fest Stockholm. During the event, Epic Games and the Unreal Engine staff reveal the year's upcoming plans and patches.
One picture Noah snapped was particularly interesting: Epic Games is reportedly planning a full "multi-platform social overlay" for players to connect. The UE Fest images showed the feature displayed on a phone, with multiple formats.
User @HYPEX later corroborated these leaks, adding some additional information. The system will reportedly "be accessible through Fortnite too." It "can create groups/parties" and works via text and voice. Users seem to be able to change their pictures and customize profiles. They can also leave and join in-game parties via the app. There is also a mysterious trophy icon on the top-right of one of the example pages... could the system have some esports integration?
So, to summarize, Epic Games' social media platform will include:
- Fortnite integration
- Multi-platform function (potentially crossplay)
- Groupchats
- Text messaging
- Voice calls
- Party invites
- User profiles
- Online and In-Game Statuses
What Does This Mean for Fortnite and Other Esports Titles?
Currently, Discord has a near-monopoly on in-game chat and voice calls. Its main competitor, Skype, shut down earlier this year after dwindling participation. TeamSpeak still exists, but is primarily a corporate platform, and Slack tends to dominate tech companies. Discord is also one of the main communication services used for esports tournaments, and many circuits have dedicated servers.
Epic Games' upcoming social platform already bears a strong resemblance to Discord: it has a similar deep purple color scheme, sans-serif typeface and rounded UI aesthetic. The two services' functions also seem alike, and Epic Games takes things one step further by integrating direct in-game party invites. Could Fortnite social media become the next Discord alternative?
An Epic Games app could also bolster Fortnite mobile and cross-platform play. After App Store removal in 2020, iOS and Apple both reinstated the title earlier this year. Epic Games has seen significant success from the move. Plus, if the prototype's small trophy icon is any indication, Epic Games may already have plans to integrate the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) or other competitive circuits' communications into it.
All that said, Discord still has some points of differentiation: it doesn't seem like Epic Games' social media has specific servers or channels, instead focusing on individual DMs and group chats. Discord also maintains partnerships with game developers and brands that have solidified its space in the industry. Epic Games' ties to Fortnite could make it easier for its social media to catch on, but its staying power will be the real test.