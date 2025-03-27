Fortnite: A Solo Leveling Crossover is Coming - Skins & More
Skins for popular heroes like Goku and Aang have been available in Fortnite for years. Some crossovers only offer cosmetic items, while others bring new weapons, locations, and even entire reward passes to celebrate the collaborative fun.
Solo Leveling is yet another popular animated series that Epic Games intends to bring to Fortnite, according to recent leaks. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming crossover into the world of Solo Leveling to prepare you for a collab with Sung Jin-Woo.
What's Coming in the Solo Leveling Crossover?
Fortnite leakers Loolo_WRLD, Wensoing, and ShiinaBR have recently posted on X to share news of a possible crossover with Solo Leveling. Unfortunately, the information is mostly limited to vanity items.
Though there are no leaks regarding specific weapons or locations, it appears that S-Rank hunters Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In could soon receive skins, which would probably be accompanied by full cosmetic sets.
Solo Leveling isn't as big as Marvel or Dragon Ball, so it's not likely to be the focal point of a season. However, given just how popular the second season has been with anime fans, an LTM or mythic item could be in store for Fortnite fans when this collab finally drops.
When is Solo Leveling Collaborating with Fortnite?
A leak by Wensoing and Loolo_WRLD suggests that it will probably be months before we learn anything official about the Solo Leveling collaboration. Interestingly, it appears that the fun might coincide with the release of Season 3.
A release date may be up in the air, but in the meantime, new leaks and rumors will likely circulate to share which cosmetics are on the way.
How Will a Solo Leveling Crossover Affect Fortnite Esports?
The addition of skins from Solo Leveling probably won't affect gameplay, but new mythic items could potentially be introduced alongside the cosmetics. We recently received Sub-Zero's Combat Kit from Mortal Kombat, so equipment from other franchises isn't out of the question.
If a pair of gloves featuring Sung Jin-Woo's abilities is added to the loot pool, then players may be able to summon a few shadows to aid them in combat. You likely wouldn't be able to amass an army, but even one follower significantly strengthens your team.
Regular Fortnite followers add an edge to your squad via an extra AI companion, so new shadow soldiers would surely help turn the tide of battle for whoever commands them.
A full-fledged crossover with Solo Leveling may be on the horizon, and it would definitely shake up the competitive meta in the esports world. While you wait for the next crossover, visit the Fortnite Twitch channel to stay up to date on the competitive scene.