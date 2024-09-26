Spider-Man vs Venom Collab Coming to Rocket League, Maybe Fortnite
It looks like Spider-Man and his arch rival Venom are set to duke it out across Epic Games properties this Halloween. According to Fortnite leaker Spush, a Spider-Man vs Venom Halloween event is set to hit Rocket League and should come with either a new set or a revival of old Fortnite skins for the popular comic book characters. This will include multiple new car cosmetics.
Notably, while the leak seems to confirm a Halloween collab with the webslinger and his popular nemesis for Rocket League, it does not offer the same confirmation for Fortnite. The leak specifically says that "these would probably come with Fortnite skins" according to a translation.
Related Article: How to Get the Cybertruck in Fortnite and Rocket League
Rocket League cars and gameplay were added to Fortnite last December and both properties are owned by Epic Games. Fortnite has also already offered several Spider-Man and Venom cosmetics so it would not be shocking to see those return.
It is also possible that we will see new skins, particularly for Venom as his design and iconography fits into a Halloween aesthetic. Fortnite has already begun to tease its Fortnitemares event which we know will include multiple new cosmetics including some kind of collab with the Saw franchise.