Fortnite Spider Woman Skin Release Date and Bundle Confirmed

Scott McCrae

Marvel Comics

We don't know if you've heard, but Fortnite and Marvel are big fans of each other. If the Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4 or the new She-Venom and Agony skins didn't give it away, then perhaps the next Spider-Man character skin will. Considering we've had the likes of Agony and Prowler in-game, it's a surprise that Epic Games hasn't released a Spider-Woman skin yet.

But that's about to change very soon, as Fortnite leaker @SpushFNBR posted a tweet (which was later translated by @ShiinaBR) revealing that the Fortnite Spider-Woman skin will be coming to the game this Sunday, October 20.

Not only are we getting the Spider-Woman Fortnite skin, but it's coming with a bunch of extra cosmetics, which are as follows:

  • Spider-Woman Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
  • Weapon Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
  • Keytar – 1,000 V-Bucks

There will also be a Spider-Woman Bundle available for 2,500 V-Bucks, although we can't say for sure if all four items will be included. We also don't know which version of Spider-Woman it will be; the obvious choice would be Jessica Drew, but even then there's the Ultimate Spider-Woman and Across the Spider-Verse versions of her too. Thankfully we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

