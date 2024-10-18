Fortnite Spider Woman Skin Release Date and Bundle Confirmed
We don't know if you've heard, but Fortnite and Marvel are big fans of each other. If the Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4 or the new She-Venom and Agony skins didn't give it away, then perhaps the next Spider-Man character skin will. Considering we've had the likes of Agony and Prowler in-game, it's a surprise that Epic Games hasn't released a Spider-Woman skin yet.
But that's about to change very soon, as Fortnite leaker @SpushFNBR posted a tweet (which was later translated by @ShiinaBR) revealing that the Fortnite Spider-Woman skin will be coming to the game this Sunday, October 20.
Not only are we getting the Spider-Woman Fortnite skin, but it's coming with a bunch of extra cosmetics, which are as follows:
- Spider-Woman Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks
- Weapon Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Keytar – 1,000 V-Bucks
There will also be a Spider-Woman Bundle available for 2,500 V-Bucks, although we can't say for sure if all four items will be included. We also don't know which version of Spider-Woman it will be; the obvious choice would be Jessica Drew, but even then there's the Ultimate Spider-Woman and Across the Spider-Verse versions of her too. Thankfully we won't have to wait much longer to find out.