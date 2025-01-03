A Splinter Cell Crossover May Come to Fortnite Soon - Release & Cosmetics
Fortnite is a fast-paced shooter, but it's easy to forget its competitive nature while looking at the bright visual style. However, crossovers with John Wick and other gritty media help remind us about the type of game we're playing. Leakers like ShiinaBR share the latest rumors with us as soon as they drop, and there have been a variety of collab leaks in recent weeks.
RELATED: Fortnite January Update Schedule - Godzilla, Hatsune Miku, & More
The newest collaboration rumored for our favorite battle royale is Splinter Cell, a Tom Clancy game with lots of stealth-focused action. Here's the chest full of info we currently know about the upcoming Splinter Cell crossover and when we may see the Tom Clancy items enter the Fortnite Shop.
When is the Splinter Cell Crossover Coming to Fortnite?
Epic Games and Fortnite leakers haven't provided any news on a release date for the Splinter Cell crossover yet, but it probably won't come out within the next two weeks. Hatsune Miku and Godzilla will likely both appear before Epic Games brings yet another collab to the Chapter 6 Island.
RELATED: Stream Sniper Trouble: Kai & Speed Earn a Victory in Fortnite after 80 Matches
ShiinaBR shared info from BGsh0t and Shpeshal_Nick on X recently that explains that Splinter Cell may be coming to Fortnite, but the leaker didn't share when they expect the event to drop. It's highly likely that a Splinter Cell crossover wouldn't be more than a new cosmetic set featuring the iconic mask, but the tone of the vanity items would probably be much more tactical than usual.
If you're a Tom Clancy fan, then the Splinter Cell crossover is a dream come true. Some players on X, such as Candywing, have expressed that it's strange that Splinter Cell is just now being revived through Fortnite. Regardless of fan excitement, it's nice to know that Epic Games has an interest in collaborating with Tom Clancy franchises since Rainbow Six Siege could be next in line.