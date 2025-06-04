Squid Game is Coming to Fortnite Soon: Everything We Know
The future is bright for Fortnite's crossover scene, and the recent announcements at State of Unreal revealed even more about which collabs are coming to Fortnite soon. We recently received new crossover skins for The Walking Dead and Star Wars, but what else could be on the horizon?
Squid Game collaborated with Call of Duty earlier this year, and now it's coming to Fortnite. We're going to walk you through what we currently know about Squid Game's upcoming crossover with Epic's battle royale.
Squid Game x Fortnite Release Date
During the State of Unreal presentation, Epic Games revealed a variety of interesting news regarding Creative and upcoming collaborations. The biggest crossover partner announced was Squid Game, a popular Netflix show that received a second season last December. The release date for the Squid Game collab in Creative mode is June 27th, but more may be coming in the form of cosmetics.
There are many characters that could make it into Fortnite as skins, like Seong Gi-hun. Additionally, Squid Game would probably make it in as an official mode, as this franchise has high potential in a game like Fortnite. Creative assets will even allow creators to come up with unique inventions.
How Could Squid Game Affect Competitive Fortnite
Squid Game is inherently a competitive concept, so it would make sense if Epic added a new game mode to emulate the TV show's competition. If a Squid Game mode is implemented, then it could have a ranked option for competitive fans.
Squid Game equipment probably won't be added to Battle Royale mode, so the crossover won't likely make a huge difference on Fortnite's core experience. If the Squid Game mode is popular, then it could be used for an esports tournament, similar to the Pro-Am's use of Reload.
What Other Crossovers Might be Coming?
Alongside the announcement of a Squid Game crossover at 2025's State of Unreal, a few other collabs were mentioned, too. Avatar and Star Wars are confirmed to be coming to Fortnite Creative, so there will be more options for creators. Creative has been receiving more attention lately, indicating its popularity with the fan-base.
Esports Impact
If we learned anything from the State of Unreal, it's that Epic plans to continue to integrate its crossover content into Creative, generating even more public interest in the third-person shooter. With the recent introduction of a Star Wars mini-season, anything seems possible.
Regardless of what's to come, there's one thing that's certain - Fortnite is the king of third-party collaborations. As we get further into 2025, we'll likely receive more crossovers with popular media, and One Piece's second live action season would offer a prime opportunity. We're also continuing to see those collabs bring more gameplay changes to the game, directly affecting the esports meta and touranment prep for pro players and cash cup participants.