Fortnite Removes Squid Game Maps Ahead of Collab Launch
Squid Game's final season is about to begin, and protagonist Gi-Hun will unravel the competition's mystery once and for all. As Netflix users gear up to watch, Epic Games is joining the hype with a Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration. While the community is excited for its launch, an unexpected occurrence has players talking: after the partnership went live, Epic Games has removed most Squid Game fan creations and maps. Let's explore everything we know about the situation and its Fortnite significance.
Fortnite's Squid Game Collab
Fortnite's latest collaboration draws inspiration from the hit Korean Netflix series Squid Game. The show follows Gi-Hun, a struggling man who enters a competition for 45.6 billion won and slowly realizes things are not as they seem. The 'Squid Game' is massive with hundreds of contestants, who die off one-by-one throughout perilous challenges.
Squid Game Season 3 will arrive on Friday, June 27 2025. Fortnite's collaboration arrives during its run and will revamp the titlewith themed elements. Players can compete in a themed Cash Cup and earn rewards. A new Reload map/mode, Squid Grounds, is also joining the game. Finally, a Squid Game themed Skin Bundle is hitting the shop, and a Twitch Drop campaign still delivers goodies to users who want to hold on to their V-bucks.
Fortnite Removes Most Independent Squid Game Maps
One of Fortnite's key draws is its Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) capabilities, which allow independent creators to use Unreal Engine to design custom maps and experiences. These have a broad reach, from tycoons to horror games to animations and more. They also often replicate existing franchises (for example, Five Nights at Freddy's) or TV shows (like Total Drama Island).
Squid Game is no exception. Since the title's release, Fortnite creators have spawned countless knock-off games, with many staying true to the show's original theme and design. For several years, Epic Games let the creations remain live. However, everything would change after the Fortnite x Squid Game official collaboration went live.
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Fortnite's Squid Game partnership launched. Alongside a new game mode, themed skin bundles and several in-game challenges with rewards, Fortnite players witnessed an unexpected change: shortly after the partnership went live, Fortnite removed nearly all fan-made Squid Game creator content.
According to Fortnite leak and information account @HypeX on X.com, Squid Game's host site, Netflix, was also involved in the decision: "Fortnite & Netflix have taken down ALL Squid Game recreations." However, HypeX reassures the community that recreations will return on August 14, after Squid Game Season 3 (and Fortnite's collaboration) ends. HypeX's post announcing Fortnite's map removal has since received over 200,000 views.
Some Squid Game replicas remain, but the most populous titles have disappeared. Octo Game, one fan-favorite which was extremely active, is notably absent from Fortnite. As one netizen, @MayFlowerJava, writes, the "only reason these have any players is cuz octo got took down."
While most Fortnite map creators do not collect much revenue, the most popular in-game experiences can make thousands of USD. Traffic, player population and play time all factor into how much a map can earn. It's unclear if Octo Games was earning revenue from its Fortnite users. However, it reportedly had "The highest peak for a variety game in UEFN" in late 2024 with over 100,000 players.
Community Reactions
The Fortnite community is divided in its reactions to Epic Games' choice. Nearly all die-hard players are familiar with Octo Game, and they are certainly missing its presence. X.com users are turning out in droves to mourn their favorite Custom experience. Fans are also confused about what caused the decision. One, @Richytoons, writes:
"I wonder where this fell apart... Epic not wanting competition to Reload, Netflix not wanting something? Or just unlucky/ bad time management?"
Regardless of its origins, netizens are also criticizing the removal as a poor financial decision. All Squid Game Season 3 episodes will release simultaneously on June 27 2025, meaning Netflix users can binge-watch the entire season in one day. @xzernias_ cautions that "the hype will be gone in less than 10 hours due to binge watchers" and calls Epic Games' choice "the worst marketing strategy I've ever seen."
Indeed, removing so much Fortnite content is a risky gamble: the team is likely attempting to redirect all existing Squid Game traffic into the Squid Grounds reload mode, but it's unclear if players will take it in stride.
The move is also fascinating when examined in the context of Fortnite's recent Mobile launch. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has spoken at length about the importance of competition and consumer choice.
Esports Impact
Fortnite is definitely an esports title, and its Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) circuit draws intense competition from around the world. However, the game's laid-back casual mode and custom experiences are equally vital in maintaining its thriving player base, and a rising tide lifts all boats... er, maps.
Removing Fortnite's Squid Game creations, including Octo Game, could negatively impact the title. There is a real chance the player base will opt not to migrate into Squid Grounds and play a different Custom map or another game instead, lowering the Fortnite player count.. Roblox and other titles also offer Squid Game simulations, which could draw players away.
However, if the move lands well, Fortnite could centralize its massive Squid Game population into one official mode, making the collaboration extremely profitable. As the following few days carry on, the decision's effects will become clearer.