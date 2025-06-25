Fortnite Squid Game Skins: Release Time, Price, All Items
You haven't played these games before — Fortnite is refreshing its theme with a new Squid Game collaboration. For a limited time, players can purchase Squid Game skins resembling the series' players, managers and guards. Let's explore when the skin bundle will be released, what items it contains, its cost, how players can obtain it, and its in-game impact.
Fortnite x Squid Game Collab
Korean Netflix show Squid Game has become an international hit since its 2021 release. The series follows a group of contestants in a massive game show, where they don green uniforms and receive ID numbers. The players compete in progressively more disturbing challenges and unravel the mysterious event's history as their peers die off one by one.
Fortnite and Squid Game have some notable similarities. Both franchises involve a group of players competing to become the last survivor of their game and win a large prize. Many Fortnite creators have incorporated Squid Game customs since its launch, but the game is now taking things to a new level. Fortnite will release an official Squid Game collab, including themed events, a fresh Reload mode with a new map, Twitch and Cash Cup tournament campaigns and even a full skin and cosmetic bundle release.
When Will the Fortnite x Squid Game Collab Skins Release?
Fortnite's Squid Game skin collab will reportedly release on Wednesday, June 26 2025 at approximately 8 PM ET. Here's a quick conversion for additional time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 5 PM
- East Coast US (ET): 8 PM
- United Kingdom (GMT): 1 AM (All dates below are on Thursday, June 27)
- Central Europe (CET): 2 AM
- Korea/Japan (KST/JST): 9 AM
What Items are in the Fortnite x Squid Game Collab?
The Fortnite Squid Game collab will include an item bundle in the in-game shop. Players can purchase several new skins, gear and other cosmetics. Their designs are based on Squid Game cast members, characters and motifs:
- Squid Game Guard Skin
- Squid Game Manager Skin
- Squid Game Male Player Skin
- Squid Game Female Player Skin
- Unknown Squid Game Gear (possibly pickaxes, back blings, gliders or other formats).
Alongside the paid shop offerings, Fortnite is releasing several free cosmetics that players can obtain via a themed Cash Cup tournament. The Fortnite x Squid Game collab will also reportedly introduce a Twitch campaign with several drops. For more information, check the related article below:
Fortnite x Squid Game Collab Cost: Skins and Items
Players can purchase the Fortnite x Squid Game partnership items individually or in a set. The larger bundle will provide more overall value, but single items will be cheaper. Every Squid Game cosmetic will cost V-Bucks, Fortnite's premium currency.
- Full Fortnite x Squid Game Bundle: 3,000 V-Bucks (About 20 USD)
- Squid Game Guard Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks (About 11 USD)
- Squid Game Manager Skin: 1,500 V-Bucks (About 11 USD)
- Squid Game Player Skins: 1,200 V-Bucks Each (About 10 USD)
- Squid Game Gear Bundle: 700 V-Bucks (About 6 USD)
Notably, the Fortnite x Squid Game items will allegedly be discounted. The Full Bundle is an 80% off price, while the Gear Bundle is 56% off.
How to Get the Fortnite x Squid Game Collab Items
Once they arrive, Fortnite players can buy the Squid Game collab items in the in-game Item Shop. This button is on the top middle of the home screen. Since the Squid Game cosmetics are limited-time offerings, they will likely appear as a featured banner at the top of the Shop's selection. However, if they aren't easy to find, players can scroll down through the Shop options on the left side of the screen.
Clicking the Squid Game collab banner will open a purchase screen. Here, players can decide to buy the entire bundle or just one or two items. After confirming a purchase, the items will appear in the user's cosmetic locker, and they can immediately equip them.
Esports Impact
While the Squid Game skins may make you feel more confident before jumping in the glass bridge game or inspire you to run from the merry-go-round quicker, they do not offer any in-game advantages.
The Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration will have the most significant impact on the title's player base and esports scene. Since the partnership (and its accompanying Twitch Drop campaign) is occurring during multiple Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) events, it will likely motivate more users to stop by and actively watch Fortnite esports events.
In addition, Fortnite's pop culture participation is part of its success. By unifying niche fandoms in one classic game, Fortnite maintains a mainstream presence and expands its audience. Once the Fortnite x Squid Game partnership drops, players may notice a population spike resulting in faster queues and more active lobbies.