Fortnite Squid Game Update Release Time, Ranked Reset, Reload Map Rotation
Epic Games is getting ready to release yet another major update for Chapter 6: Season 3, which also happens to involve a very popular TV show. Squid Game will soon cross over into the land of Fortnite, and it could be the biggest collaboration since the Star Wars season ended.
This guide will walk you through when we expect downtime to begin in Fortnite, along with everything we know about the upcoming Squid Game collab. Get ready to run, because Squid Game is finally getting the green light in Fortnite!
When Does Downtime Begin for the Squid Game Update?
Downtime may begin around 4 AM Eastern Time on June 28th, as that's when Epic tends to take the servers offline for maintenance. Whether you enjoy Reload or Creative mode, there's something fun for everyone in the Squid Game crossover, and even a few new cosmetics will likely hit the shop.
Below is a short list of when downtime might start in other time zones. Maintenance usually lasts for a couple of hours in Fortnite, so make sure to take care of anything important before the servers are taken offline.
• West Coast US (PDT): June 27th at 1 AM
• East Coast (EDT): June 27th at 4 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): June 27th at 9 AM
• Central Europe (CET): June 27th at 10 AM
• Japan (JST): June 27th at 3 PM
How Will the Squid Game Update Affect Competitive Fortnite?
Most Fortnite updates have some sort of effect on the competitive meta, even when the patch primarily focuses on secondary modes, like Reload or Ballistic. The June 27th update resets every player's rank in Reload and introduces a new map to the popular secondary mode, so competitive Reload is getting a revamp.
Though changes to Reload probably won't impact Battle Royale too much, it could take players away from ranked in BR, creating longer wait times to get into matches of Fortnite's core experience.
The Storm Beast Pom Poms just got vaulted, but were quickly brought back, further solidifying the transformation into Season 3's meta. Competitive Fortnite may not change much this week, but it could be less active due to an influx of players testing out the new content in Reload.
Everything to Expect in the Squid Game Update
A new Reload map releases on June 27th, though the Creative mode additions are the true highlight of the final major update this month. Here's a list of what's coming, along with how it'll all affect competitive Fortnite. We've listed Fortnite's official trailer above in case you want to see the upcoming Squid Game collab in action.
New Squid Game Reload Map!
BeastFNCreative, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX have leaked the overview map and a few in-game pictures of the latest Reload Island. A room with bunk beds from Squid Game, along with various colorful buildings, are both displayed, so the environments will be quite varied in style.
Reload is the perfect mode for a crossover map so that Battle Royale can stick to Season 3's core theme, so hopefully we'll get more collabs in Fortnite's respawn-centric experience.
The Squid Game map for Fortnite Reload, Squid Grounds, will unlock at the same time as the ranked reset, likely at 7am ET on June 27.
When is the Fortnite Reload Ranked Reset?
Alongside the addition of a new Squid Game map, a rank reset will take place in Reload, according to ShiinaBR. Rising in the ranks is one of the great joys of competitive Fortnite, so this fresh start offers an opportunity to aim for new heights on the 27th of June.
New Squid Game Assets in Fortnite's Creative Mode
New assets are entering Creative mode in Fortnite's June 27th update. The items allow players to build games around the TV show's premise. Assets will likely be used to create mini-games from the show, like Red Light Green Light, but Fortnite fans can also create their own inventions.
Creative mode is huge and full of fun assets, so each fan-made mode is unique in its own way. The Squid Game collab will only make Creative stronger, and it may even inspire thousands of players to build their own creations to share with the build-battle community.
Upcoming Squid Game Cosmetics
Prepare for Squid Game cosmetics to hit the Item Shop soon. Check out our dedicated article for all details on items, bundles, and pricing.
For fans who want to play as a Squid Game guard or Player 456, you'll be in for a treat on June 27th, so conserving your V-Bucks is a good idea if you want to get in on the collaborative fun.