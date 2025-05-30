How to Pilot a Star Destroyer in Fortnite - Location & Tips
The latest iteration of Chapter 6 has been filled with speedy vehicles and power-packed lightsabers. The Star Wars Season is about to come to an explosive end, so Epic has introduced yet another piece of content to spice up the conclusion.
Star Destroyers flew into Fortnite yesterday, and the turbolaser is now one of the most powerful weapons on the Island. We're going to walk you through how to find Star Destroyers, along with a few tips that'll help you leave your enemies in the dust.
How to Pilot a Star Destroyer
The Star Destroyer spawns in each match around the second circle, so collect a few pieces of loot, then get ready for a giant addition in the sky. Following audible and visible prompts, a Star Destroyer image will be placed on your mini-map.
Head towards the image, then enter a portal to be transported onto the Star Destroyer. Your entire team will now have access to separate turbolasers, which can rain down damage on enemies. Players only have 80 seconds inside the Star Destroyer to wreak havoc, so make every shot count.
A top-down view is always active while inside the Star Destroyer, and it might be jarring for players used to the third-person view.
Star Destroyer Stats Snapshot:
- 2 second cooldown between shots
- Max scan = 25 players
- Damage = 90 (solos), 72 (duos), 54 (trios), 36 (squad)
Tips for Piloting the Star Destroyer
When piloting the Star Destroyer, you should focus on hitting as many enemies as possible with each shot, as indirect hits deal area-of-effect damage. Your time is limited, so every hit needs to count if you hope to be successful.
Additionally, make sure to focus on player enemies, not AI NPCs. Stormtroopers can be found patrolling the roads around the Island, while you'll usually find player enemies in less specific areas, like forests and named locations.
How Will the Star Destroyers Change Competitive Fortnite Esports?
For the next week, Star Destroyers will dominate in competitive matches of Fortnite. Not only do they provide ample protection for the pilot, but you can deal massive amounts of damage to groups of enemies, too.
Players seeking a Victory Royale will start prioritizing the Star Destroyer over X-Wings and Fighters, as they're simply easier to control. Since most normal weapons can't do much against the Star Destroyer, there may be less focus on collecting loot towards the beginning of a match, too.
Though the other Star Wars vehicles may see less use overall, aerial combat is still one of the most effective ways to fight in the Star Wars Season, and Star Destroyers have only solidified this meta.
New Star Wars Fortnite Twitch Drops, Rewards
While you're piloting the new Star Destroyer, or watching the pros like Clix and Bugha take down oppenents in the biggest ships in Star Wars, you can also complete goals to receive a bunch of new cosmetics. Check them out below:
- Galactic War Loading Screen - complete Twitch Community goal
- 5 unique Star Wars Sprays - watch Twitch to earn Drops
- Quicksilver Baton Spear - login reward June 3-10
- Star Destroyer Event Loading Screen - login reward June 3-10
- Darth Jar Jar Emote - Link your Twitch and Epic accounts