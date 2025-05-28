Star Destroyers and Sabrina Carpenter - Downtime for Fortnite V35.20 Update
Strap in and get ready to operate a Star Destroyer, as yet another patch is flying into Fortnite soon. Though the Star Destroyers are the main event, there's more to the upcoming additions than you might expect.
There's a ton coming to Fortnite throughout the next week, including an in-game concert for Sabrina Carpenter. We'll walk you through what to know about the 5/29 update, plus how all of the changes will affect the competitive world.
When Does Downtime Begin for the 5/29 Update?
The maintenance for v35.20 begins at 4 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, according to the FortniteStatus X account. Matchmaking for all modes will probably stop 30 minutes beforehand, so if you want to play tonight, make sure to hop on Fortnite before 3 AM EDT.
Oftentimes, downtime lasts for around four hours, so it's likely that Fortnite will be playable again around 8 AM Eastern Time. We've created a table filled with various time zones to help you figure out when the fun begins for you.
Zone
Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will the Latest Patch Affect Competitive Fortnite?
For competitive players, there's one major addition in v35.20 that'll affect how you play. Star Destroyers are set to be added tomorrow, adding yet another Star Wars weapon for you to use in Battle Royale mode. Fans will be able to command Star Destroyers from the sky, equipped with a turbolaser to cause chaos on the Chapter 6 map.
Those on the ground will have to take extra precautions to avoid being caught in a Star Destroyer's attack, which could mean that building will be more prominent as a form of protection, even among combatants who prefer not to build.
Long-range weapons, like snipers and assault rifles, will gain a new advantage, too. Though the melee meta won't come to an end with the introduction of Star Destroyers, some players may choose to swap their short-range lightsabers for a high-powered sniper rifle so that they can attack the aerial vehicles with precision.
What's Coming in the 5/29 Update?
There's a lot to unpack in the 5/29 update, including a Sabrina Carpenter game mode and a new piece of content for Battle Royale. New cosmetics are also planned for release, so read on to learn how you can get all of them.
RELATED: MrBeast Wants a New Fortnite Skin After New Viral Meme Takes Off
Star Destroyers Are Coming Tomorrow
Earlier today, Epic Games officially announced the introduction of Star Destroyers. The powerful vehicle is coming tomorrow, so fans won't have to wait too long to command a Star Destroyer of their own.
RELATED: Fortnite: Death Star Sabotage Live Event Time Confirmed
The Star Destroyer's laser will provide an easy way to defeat enemies from the sky, but they'll likely only be around until the end of the Star Wars season on June 7th, and it'll probably be difficult to take control of these ships.
As such, make sure to jump into Fortnite in the next week if you want to have a chance to pilot a Star Destroyer.
Sabrina Carpenter's Event
Arguably the biggest addition to Fortnite this week, a Sabrina Carpenter event is set for release on May 30th. Along with new cosmetics based around Carpenter's "Bed Chem" song, a fresh game mode is also coming soon.
RELATED: Fortnite: Dance With Sabrina Concert Dates, Game Mode, Rewards
Dance With Sabrina
Dance With Sabrina is a limited-time experience available between May 30th and June 16th. Not only is it a musical concert, but players can also take on jobs, like Dance Leader, to add some pizzazz to the show.
Fans can hop into this mode to dance along to Sabrina Carpenter's most popular hits, plus you can earn heartbeats by participating, and the player with the most will get to take an exclusive in-game picture with Carpenter's avatar.
Sabrina Carpenter is the latest icon in the Music Pass, so a concert was bound to happen eventually. Hopefully, the interactive performance will live up to other recent events, like the Snoop Dogg concert in 2024.
New Star Wars Cosmetics
A couple of new items will be available in the Item Shop over the next week. ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR have indicated that a Sith Ray bundle is on the horizon, and it should release tomorrow, May 29th.
RELATED: Fortnite Summer Update Schedule Reveals Season 3 Downtime
Sith Rey will cost 1,500 V-Bucks, while a bundle containing an entire set for Rey is 2,000 V-Bucks. Other intergalactic skins may be released within the next few days as well, but only time will tell what's left in the Star Wars season.
Possible Leaks for Chapter 6: Season 3
The third season of Chapter 6 could mirror Chapter 1: Season 4, as it was largely themed around superheroes. Leakers like HYPEX have suggested that the next season could have superhero undertones, so hopefully we'll learn more after the V35.20 patch releases tomorrow.