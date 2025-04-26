Fortnite Star Wars Battle Pass - All Skins Coming in Chapter 6 Season 3
As Season 3 rapidly approaches, Epic Games is planning out the upcoming battle pass roster. Since the next iteration of Chapter 6 is set to have a Star Wars theme, it's only fitting that there are a few intergalactic characters in the mix.
It looks like every skin in the Season 3 battle pass has been officially revealed, so we're going to show you the upcoming rewards, plus how the latest outfits might affect Fortnite's meta. Strap in and get ready to visit a galaxy in a distant reality!
Which Skins Are in the Season 3 Battle Pass?
As HYPEX recently pointed out on X, the Season 3 battle pass is on full display for all to see in a promotional image. In addition to the Evie lookalike skin, it appears that Chewbacca, General Grievous, Poe Dameron, and The Emperor are all included in the lineup of rewards for May, though it's unclear if more costumes may be available mid-season.
The Officially revealed skins for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass Include:
- Wookie Team Leader
- General Grievous
- Poe Dameron
- Emperor Palpetine
- Sith & Jedi Evie
Sometimes, Epic Games will lock a battle pass outfit behind a timer to become a reward later in the season. This could be the case in Season 3, presenting an opportunity to introduce yet another Star Wars character to the roster.
What Else is in the Season 3 Battle Pass?
Jar Jar's presence in the Season 3 trailer made some fans assume that the character may be earnable in Fortnite, but it looks like that might not be the case, according to official artwork. Regardless, Season 3 is packed full of content, so it's a great time to be a Star Wars fan, though hopefully Jar Jar makes it into more than the Item Shop.
Alongside the upcoming skins, players can expect an assortment of emotes, gliders, and pickaxes. Hopefully, most of the upcoming cosmetics will be Star Wars related, but we'll have to wait for the official release of Chapter 6: Season 3 on May 2nd to find out all the details.
How Will the Star Wars Battle Pass Affect Fortnite's Esports Meta?
Though the addition of new costumes alone won't have a strong impact on Fortnite's competitive landscape, some of the skins may help players blend in to their surroundings on the Chapter 6 Island.
The latest Chewbacca skin is brown, so it can easily blend into trees and dirt. If you're hiding in a forest at the end of a match, then you'll want Chewbacca Team Leader on your side.
New weapons and equipment will soon make a landing in Season 3, and lightsabers are likely going to be one of the most-used items next patch. To compete in the Star Wars season, you'll need to use all the space-based additions to your advantage. If you want an easy leg up, then make sure to unlock Chewbacca's new outfit in May.