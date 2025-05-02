Fortnite x Crocs Star Wars Bundle Release Date, Price
Fortnite introduced shoes to the game as a cosmetic item back in November 2024 as part of Fortnite Remix. This has opened up the game to a whole host of crossovers with popular shoe brands, like Nike, Jordans, Adidas and Vans. But it's not just trainers that have made their way over to Fortnite as part of the Kicks cosmetic, the GOAT arrived back in March of this year, as Epic Games announced that Crocs would be coming to Fortnite.
The often derided clog (they're wrong, they rule, signed: an elderly 20-something) had a bunch of Fortnite Kicks, including the classic clogs, Crocs slippers, and the weird-looking 'Echo Wave' shoes. But the crossover wasn't complete, as to celebrate the new Star Wars season in Fortnite for Chapter 6 Season 3, Epic Games confirmed that Crocs is bringing some Star Wars collabs of its own into the game. Based on actual Crocs available to buy, players can don clogs based on Chewbacca, Grogu (Baby Yoda), and the space battles the series is known for.
Fortnite Star Wars Crocs bundle
While Epic Games hasn't confirmed the exact pricing and bundle options for the Fortnite Star Wars Crocs, prominent Fortnite leaker @iFireMonkey took to Twitter to reveal the details. The crocs will be available on May 2, 2025 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Here's all of the items coming:
- Crocs Off Court Clog 'STAR WARS' (1,000 V-Bucks)
- Crocs Classic Clog 'STAR WARS Grogu' (1,000 V-Bucks)
- Crocs Classic Lined Clog 'STAR WARS Chewbacca' (1,000 V-Bucks)
- Wookie Feet (800 V-Bucks)
There will also be a Star Wars Crocs bundle available, the 1,800 V-Bucks pricepoint for the bundle would mean players are saving 1,200 V-Bucks. That is, assuming that the Fortnite Star Wars Crocs bundle will include all three sets of Crocs,
While Epic Games has only shown off the Grogu-themed Crocs, you can actually already see what these in-game items are going to look like, as all three are based on already existing Crocs collabs:
- Crocs Off Court Clog 'STAR WARS'
- Crocs Classic Clog 'STAR WARS Grogu'
- Crocs Classic Lined Clog 'STAR WARS Chewbacca'
Epic Games is also releasing a Wookie Feet item that will presumably give your chosen character big fluffy feet to stomp around in. So, if you ever dreamed of seeing Raiden from Metal Gear Solid or Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat kicking about with big fuzzy slippers on, now is your chance. However, it's very unlikely that this set of Kicks will be available in the bundle.