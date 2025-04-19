Fortnite x Star Wars Day Event: Start Time, Leaks & How to Watch
- Fortnite's newest Star Wars-centered season will be announced on Saturday, April 19
- New Star Wars-themed skins and POIs will debut in Chapter 6, Season 3
During a weekend dedicated to celebrating Lucasfilm's 20th anniversary, the franchises are set to announce the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration on Saturday April 19th. This announcement will provide fans with a look at the upcoming Chapter 6, Season 3 content which is expected to be entirely Star Wars themed.
How to Watch the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Reveal Livestream
The special announcement will be streamed live on the official Star Wars YouTube channel. The exact start time of this stream hasn't been announced yet but fans have speculated that the announcement will occur around 10:30 PM ET.
What Could be Revealed During Star Wars Celebration?
While official details are yet to be revealed, data miners have found a bountiful amount of information regarding Chapter 6, Season 3. The season is expected to launch on May 2, 2025 and run until June 8, 2025 and will feature a Star Wars theme. @ShiinaBR on X has given some insight into datamined features that will be in the new season. Below are some of the unconfirmed features:
- Full Star Wars Battle pass: Titled "Galactic Battle," the new battle pass will introduce several new Star Wars-themed skins and cosmetic items for players to unlick. While the game has already seen classic Star Wars characters in the game before like Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and Rey, there is ample opportunity for additional iconic additions to the game. Many people have speculated that skins from the original trilogy will be added.
- New Star Wars POIs: There is very little known about the locations the new POIs will be based off of. Classic Star Wars planets such as Tatooine, Dagobah, and Kashyyyk would offer incredible scenary diversification into the game.
- Bosses, Henchmen, and NPCs: Three new bosses and five henchmen will be added to the game in these new POIs offering rewards to players who take them down. Six interactable NPCs will also be included in these zones. What these NPCs will offer is still unknown but speculations have hinted at quests and story-impacting scenarios.
Mark Your Calendars
Fortnite x Star Wars is a highly anticipated event for fans of both major franchises. Chapter 6, Season 3 is expected to launch on May 2, 2025 and is expected to bring a plethora of new cosmetics, skins and challenges for players to embark on.
With the expected May 2nd launch coming just before the celebration of Star Wars Day (May 4), players will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in every Star Wars festivity possible. Be sure to tune into the livestream on Saturday, April 19th to ensure you don't miss any of the crucial announcements.
Esports Impact
There have been plenty of teases, but tonight will be the first official confirmation of the level of depth to the theming. How much will the map change, what sort of mythics and boss fights can we expect? The sooner they learn these details, the better prepared Fortnite esports pros will be.
While the Star Wars season is expected to be extremely short, there are multiple tournaments that will run during the month of May including the legendary Fortnite Pro Am which pits top players and celebrities against one another in a massive duos competition.