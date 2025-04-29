Fortnite Star Wars Event Schedule - Updates, Timeline, Meta Impact
Star Wars is flying into Fortnite at light speed, as the next season will be entirely based around the intergalactic franchise. New skins and weapons are coming to shake up the universe, but many fans are wondering when we'll get the next live event.
There's currently a spark overwhelming the Chapter 6 Island, but the best is yet to come, so here's a guide to when you should expect more Star Wars action, including a major in-game event for Season 3.
The Season 2 Live Event is Active Right Now
The Season 2 event is already live in-game, though it's not very notable. A glowing beacon lights up the sky on the Island and a portal has appeared beneath the bright locale. Other than a few NPCs near the beam site, there's not much to this in-game event yet.
The mini-event could transform into something bigger as the release of Season 3 on May 2nd grows closer, but Fortnite fans will just have to wait to see what happens next. HYPEX and Guille_GAG will likely make new X posts if the event evolves further in the next week.
When Does the Season 3 Event Begin?
According to Loolo_WRLD, the Season 3 live event begins on June 7th. Nicknamed the "End of Season Narrative Event," we can assume that the special occasion will be related to Star Wars, considering that Season 3 is based around the Disney franchise.
A picture also shows the words "Deathstar Showcase," indicating that the Death Star might play a vital role in the fun. We don't know exactly what it'll entail, but this event could be a cinematic way for Epic Games to transition Fortnite into Season 4.
How Will Season 3's Live Event Affect the Esports Meta?
Season 3 is set to be one of the most popular Fortnite seasons in recent history, as a Star Wars theme is imminent. According to HYPEX, fans can expect additional updates for the third season on May 15th and May 29th. Chapter 6: Season 4 won't begin until June 8th, a day after the Season 3 live event.
• Season 3 Release Date: May 2nd
• Season 3's First Update: May 15th
• Season 3's Second Update: May 29th
• Season 4 Release Date: June 8th
Regular updates and in-game celebrations are the perfect way to add new weapons and equipment during an active season. New Star Wars firearms and melee weapons may be periodically added throughout Season 3, offering a chance to switch up Fortnite's ranked play.
Lightsabers will likely be the top-used weapon in Season 3, so it looks like Epic Games wants to stick with the melee meta. If you plan to use firearms in Fortnite's next season, just be careful to keep your distance from enemy combatants.
This should also be a huge driver for esports viewership. Competitive Fortnite hinges on clutch moments and viral clips, and what could be better than watching the best players in the world have a literal lightsaber duel?