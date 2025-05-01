When Does Fortnite Star Wars Season Start? Server Downtime, Season 3 Changes
Season 2 has offered a boatload of fun new items, but it's time for Fortnite to move on from heists to something a bit more out of this world. The next iteration of Chapter 6 will begin with a bang as Star Wars soars onto the Island, but more than just an event awaits the eager fan base.
Epic Games is packing Season 3 full of goodies. Between powerful lightsabers and a new roster of Star Wars skins, you'll find that every angle of the latest season is filled with universal excitement. Here's when players can rush into Chapter 6: Season 3.
When Does Season 3: Star Wars Release?
Focused on Star Wars, the third season of Fortnite: Chapter 6 will be released on May 2nd. Previous maintenance schedules point towards downtime beginning at around 4 AM EDT. The table below details when downtime could begin for a multitude of time zones.
Time Zone
Predicted Downtime
PDT
1 AM
EDT
4 AM
UTC
9 AM
CET
10 AM
How Will a Star Wars Season Shake Up Competitive Fortnite?
Right off the bat, the addition of lightsabers will offer an additional melee weapon to continue the close-combat trend that has circulated in Fortnite throughout the last few months. The possibility of aerial vehicles could also switch up how players approach long-distance traveling.
Esports competitions that take place during Season 3, such as the upcoming Pro-Am, will likely use the Star Wars weaponry. We don't yet know everything that's coming next season, but equipment from any third-party franchise creates a chaotic loot pool with unpredictable effects on the esports scene.
What's Available in Chapter 6: Season 3?
Star Wars weapons and equipment will be the main event in Season 3, but a couple of lightsabers aren't all that's coming, so we've compiled a list of the most notable additions we're expecting to drop on May 2nd.
An Intergalactic Loot Pool
New weapons and vehicles are on their way in Season 3. Though we don't have a full list of every weapon, lightsabers will surely be in the mix. For guns, the E-11 Blaster Rifle is a likely addition, along with other commonly-used firearms from the Star Wars universe.
According to HYPEX, Season 3 won't include any shotguns at its release. Instead, blasters will make up a large portion of the loot pool.
Major changes to the loot pool are guaranteed to affect how pro players approach combat in Fortnite, especially for competitors who excel with melee weapons. For Star Wars fans, the arsenal in Season 3 will be a dream come true!
Space-Based POIs
If you're a Star Wars superfan, then you'll probably recognize the upcoming POIs for next season. The map has already been revealed and circulated by leakers, such as ShiinaBR. In total, we know of four major locales that are coming to the Island.
Whether you're a fan of the movies or The Mandalorian is more to your liking, every Star Wars watcher will find somewhere they recognize from the intergalactic franchise.
• Resistance Base
• First Order Base
• Outpost Enclave
• Vader Samurai's Enclave
New Characters from a Galaxy Far, Far Away
A new battle pass is always released with a variety of outfits, and it looks like all of them will be focused on Star Wars in Chapter 6: Season 3. Fan-favorites like Emperor Palpatine and Poe Dameron are in the lineup of costumes, making the next battle pass one of Fortnite's most ambitious reward systems ever.
The list below details each Star Wars skin that we believe to be releasing alongside Season 3 on May 2nd, though more outfits may be revealed mid-season. Other Star Wars skins could even be available separately in the Item Shop.
• Sith & Jedi Evie
• Emperor Palpatine
• Wookiee Team Leader
• General Grievous
• Poe Dameron
Free Stormtrooper Skin
Players who link their Epic Games account to a MyDisney account will gain access to the First Order Stormtrooper for free. You can link your accounts by following our guide here.
Exclusive Preview for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
The latest Star Wars adventure, Tales of the Underworld, is coming to Disney Plus on May 4th. Luckily, Fortnite fans can catch the excitement early on May 2nd via the Star Wars Watch Party Island. The first two episodes will be available for viewing, plus it'll all take place in Epic's third-person shooter.
For those who watch both episodes, the Assaj Ventress loading screen will be added to your Fortnite account. It may not be a huge gift, but it's worth it for players who like to collect free rewards.