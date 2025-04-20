Fortnite Star Wars Season Revealed! Release Date, Jar Jar, Update Schedule
Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises in history. With critically acclaimed movies, video games, and even Fortnite skins, it's easy to see why the space-based series has invaded every form of entertainment in 2025.
Fortnite is no stranger to crossing over into the Star Wars universe, and now another collab is taking us back to a galaxy far, far away. We've compiled everything you need to know regarding the upcoming Star Wars event, which is dropping alongside Season 3.
When Does Season 3: Star Wars Release?
The third season of Chapter 6 might end up being the most popular iteration of Fortnite in years. Revolving entirely around Star Wars, new skins, weapons, and even POIs will soon be introduced to add an intergalactic theme to the battle royale. HYPEX detailed the release dates for multiple updates in Season 3 in a recent X post.
According to HYPEX, Season 3 launches on May 2nd, so you only have a few weeks to finish Season 2's battle pass. Other updates will launch on May 15th and May 29th. A Star Wars crossover will shake up the competitive meta like nothing else has in Chapter 6, especially if the fan-favorite lightsabers make a return. If past leaks by HYPEX prove true, then Season 3 should last until June 8th.
How Will the Star Wars Collab Affect Fortnite's Meta?
The meta will be impacted heavily by the introduction of a season based around Star Wars. Weapons like lightsabers and even new firearms from Disney's action-packed franchise will likely have the biggest impact on competitive Fortnite, though new locations will also shake up the best drop spots.
Melee weapons have dominated the meta for months, so lightsabers will be perfect for Chapter 6. Upcoming esports tournaments, like the Pro-Am, may compete using Season 3's patch, creating the ultimate Star Wars battle. Whether you like Star Wars or not, futuristic weaponry will be a ton of fun to use in ranked.
What's Coming in Chapter 6: Season 3?
A trailer dropped today detailing what's to come in Chapter 6: Season 3 of Fortnite. New weapons, locales, and of course, a Star Wars battle pass, are all on the way. Here's what you should know about Fortnite's next adventure!
New Weapons
As with every season release, the Star Wars collab will add many new weapons and items to the Chapter 6 loot pool. Lightsabers are the most notable, especially since melee combat has dominated the third-person shooter in recent months.
There'll be a variety of ways to approach combat in May, whether you prefer melee or ranged combat. We're also expecting the possible addition of new vehicles, especially those that are airborne.
There's lots of equipment to add from the Star Wars universe, and if next season is as big as Doctor Doom's entrance in Chapter 5, then there'll be an entire arsenal of weapons to play with in Battle Royale mode.
Intergalactic Drop Spots
Extra weapons are great, but implementing nostalgic Star Wars locations into Fortnite is especially fun, and we have a pretty good idea of what's to come. As we can see in the recent trailer, major locations from The Mandalorian should be making their debut on the Chapter 6 Island in May.
It's unclear if every new location will be available at the release of Season 3, as Epic Games may add more POIs in weekly updates. There are hundreds of places to visit in the wide world of Star Wars, so it's nice that Fortnite is bringing more content for one of its most popular collab partners.
A Star Wars Battle Pass
A unique battle pass is a guarantee for each new season of Fortnite, but it's rare that the entire track is themed around a third-party franchise. Thanks to the trailer and posts by Loolo_WRLD, we know that Chewbakka, Darth Jar Jar, and even the Mandalorian will be receiving special costumes, which could be available in Season 3's pass. You'll need to earn the rewards quickly though, as the next season only lasts for about five weeks.
Other cosmetics themed around Star Wars, like pickaxes and emotes, will likely also be available. It's a good time to be a Fortnite Crew member, especially since Sabrina Carpenter just made her debut in the Music Pass. If you wish to purchase the battle pass individually, then it'll probably cost 1,000 V-Bucks.
Item Shop Updates
Returning and new skins based around Star Wars characters will soon be available in the Item Shop, too, as with any other crossover. Whether you prefer Luke Skywalker or the deadly grip of Darth Vader, cosmetics based off of the most popular heroes and villains will likely be released next season.