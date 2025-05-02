Fortnite Star Wars Season Update Schedule - Chewbacca, Leia, The Mandalorian Dates
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is upon us, and we're gearing up for a month-long Star Wars celebration. Players will experience new Star Wars POI's a new loot pool entirely made up of Blaster weapons and – of course – Lightsabers. Today's update is already coming with a massive amount of new items, with the Battle Pass featuring the likes of Emperor Palpatine and Poe Dameron.
However, Epic Games has confirmed that this mini-season will be filled with smaller updates throughout the month. Epic took to the official Fortnite website to confirm what's to come, with five updates set to arrive across the month. Here's what's included in each update.
Update 1 – May 8 – The Pull of the Force
The first update coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will arrive on Thursday, May 8. This update will bring some new NPC's to the island alongside some new weapons.
Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia will appear on the Fortnite map as NPCs. Epic hasn't confirmed what these characters will do, but I imagine there will be questlines associated with talking to them and items available to buy (probably fancy Blasters).
This update will also introduce two new Force Holograms. You'll be able to train with Mace Windu to earn his Purple Lightsaber which comes with the Force Pull ability, or if you want to join the Dark Side, there's Force Hologram Darth Maul, who will grant you a Red Lightsaber with the Force Throw ability.
Update 2 – May 15 – Chew on This
The second update coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will arrive on Thursday, May 15. This update will bring Chewbacca to the island as an NPC alongside two weapons. The Wookie Bowcaster weapon is making a return, while the brand new CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster weapon is arriving with this update.
Update 3 – May 22 – Mandalorian Rising
The third update coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will arrive on Thursday, May 22. This update will bring a bunch of new hireable NPCs to the map as well as some new items being added to the loot pool.
The May 22 update is based around Mandalorians, with Heavy, Scout, Supply, and Medic Mandalorians being made available to hire as NPC companions. This update is also going to bring back the Mandalorian Jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, while introducing the brand new dual-wield blasters WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols.
Update 4 – May 29 – Star Destroyer Bombardment
The fourth update coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will arrive on Thursday, May 29. This update isn't bringing any new NPCs or weapons to the game. Instead it's bringing in a new mechanic. A portal to the Imperial Star Destroyer's control room will spawn every single match, and the first player to assume control of it will be able to use the ship to lay waste to enemies. This mechanic is similar to the Godzilla mechanic from Chapter 6 Season 1, and will give players a big advantage.
Update 5 –June 7 – The Final Showdown: Death Star Sabotage
The final update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will arrive on Saturday, June 7 in the form of a brand new Fortnite Live Event. Not much is known about the event so far, but Epic Games' description of it reads, "Mobilize and take the fight to Emperor Palpatine in a live, in-game narrative event on June 7. Never tell me the odds!"
After the Death Star Sabotage event we'll be faced with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, and all of the memories of Star Wars will be locked far, far, away.