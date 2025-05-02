How to Earn Fortnite Star Wars Twitch Drops
These ARE the droids — er, we mean drops — you're looking for. Fortnite has just announced a new free Twitch Drop opportunity for players to accompany its Star Wars-themed season. Let's explore all the key info about the items, how to obtain them and more.
Fortnite's Galactic Battle Twitch Drops
On May 1 2025, Fortnite announced a new free item opportunity for its players. Several Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle items will be available to Twitch viewers. The items include:
- Galactic Duel Loading Screen
- Anakin's Model Jedi Interceptor Back Bling
The set is part of a larger, season-wide Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, which aims further to integrate the title with Disney's user ecosystem. The event will feature a watch party for Disney's newest Star Wars series, themed shop releases and more. Additional free cosmetics, such as a First Order Stormtrooper skin, are available to players who link their MyDisney and Epic Games accounts.
When Will the Free Fortnite Twitch Drops be Available?
The Galactic Battle drops will be live between May 2 2025 at 9 AM ET and May 5 2025 at 9 AM ET. Each item has a specific watch time requirement for players to complete before claiming:
- Galactic Duel Loading Screen: 15 Minutes
- Anakin's Model Jedi Interceptor Back Bling: 45 Minutes
How to Get the Free Fortnite Galactic Battle Twitch Drops
Players can earn the Fortnite Galactic Battle items through Twitch's Drops system. To do so, they must follow several steps:
- Log into your Twitch account.
- Click on the person-shaped profile icon in the top right corner.
- Scroll down through the drop-down bar and select "Drops and Rewards."
- Click on "All Campaigns" at the top of the screen.
- Scroll down to Open Drop Campaigns and find Fortnite. Click on it.
- This will begin your earning process.
- Go to the Fortnite category to find participating streamers. They will usually have "DROPS ENABLED" in their stream title.
- Select a streamer and watch for the specified time.
- Return to the "Drops and Rewards" page.
- Claim your item through the "Inventory" tab. This may prompt you to link your Epic Games and Twitch accounts.
- Once complete, your items should immediately appear in your Fortnite Collection.
In-Game Impact
Fortnite's Star Wars collaboration brings two universes together and will bring a fresh audience to Fortnite Esports. Since Star Wars is a long-lasting franchise, it will draw attention from all generations of gamers. In addition, this free cosmetic release will encourage esports viewership as players flock to watch both casual streamers and pros so they can claim their prizes.