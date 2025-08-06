Fortnite: Start Time for the Power Ranger Cups - Pink Ranger and Red Ranger Schedule
The Power Rangers are racing into Fortnite in C6:S4, and the fun starts tonight with a brand-new competition. The Power Ranger cups are a few new online tournaments that'll help transition players into the next season of Chapter 6.
There are a few cosmetics to earn by participating in the Power Ranger cups, so we're going to walk you through the rules and rewards for the final showdown of Season 3!
What Are The Power Ranger Cups?
The Power Ranger cups are two online tournaments that you can take part in tonight, August 6th. The Red Ranger Cup and the Pink Ranger Cup are both Battle Royale competitions that use a solo format. Standard BR rules apply, so you won't be able to respawn in-game. The core goal is to rank high within matches and gather eliminations.
RELATED: Rifts Return to Rework the Meta in Fortnite OG Season 5: Downtime and Content Schedule
Both Power Ranger cups are the last two tournaments in Chapter 6: Season 4, as a new season is set to be released tomorrow. If you'd like to earn a few rewards or simply say your goodbyes to the Superman season, then the latest cups present a fun way to spend your Wednesday night.
Rewards For The Power Ranger Cups
Those who place between 1st and 200th in either cup will unlock the Red Ranger outfit or the Pink Ranger outfit, based on which tournament the player participated in on August 6th. For those who gather 8 points, a spray will be offered as a free memento. The Pink Ranger Cup will grant the "Kimberly Was Here" spray, while Red Ranger Cup participants can grab the "Jason's Mark" spray by earning 8 points.
RELATED: Upcoming Collabs in Fortnite - Halo, Simpsons, JJK Incoming!
When Do The Power Ranger Cups Begin?
Epic Games is offering two new cups on the evening of August 6th, prior to downtime. You'll have a choice between the Red Ranger Cup or the Pink Ranger Cup, both of which begin at 7 PM Eastern and end at 10 PM Eastern on August 6th for NA-East. Regardless of region, the cups will last for three hours each.
RELATED: Fortnite x Power Rangers Collab: Megazord Mythic, All Skins, Release Date
As we mentioned above, you'll be able to collect either the Red Ranger or the Pink Ranger as a skin by securing a top spot within tonight's tournament, so make sure to compete if you value the reward. You can find the start time for the Red Ranger Cup and the Pink Ranger Cup in NA-East and NA-West below.
NA-East Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 6th at 4 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 6th at 7 PM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 7th at 12 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 7th at 1 AM
• Japan (JST): August 7th at 8 AM
NA-West Schedule
• West Coast US (PDT): August 6th at 9 PM
• East Coast (EDT): August 7th at 12 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): August 7th at 5 AM
• Central Europe (CET): August 7th at 6 AM
• Japan (JST): August 7th at 1 PM