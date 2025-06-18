How to Get the Storm Beast Pom Poms in Fortnite
Fortnite's mythic items just keep getting stronger, and nearly every update introduces a powerful new piece of equipment that affects the meta in unique ways. The Storm Beast Pom Poms have just touched down in Battle Royale, but their swift removal from ranked play surprised many competitive fans in the community.
We're going to walk you through each attack you can use with the Storm Beast's Pom Poms and how to get them. The meta is about to change in unranked, so get ready to face a horde of Storm Beasts!
How to Get the Storm Beast Pom Poms
There are many ways to get your hands on the Storm Beast's Pom Poms, including by simply opening chests. Rare chests and B-Rank+ hero caches should have a higher chance of containing the new mythic compared to golden chests.
If you really want to find the Storm Beast Pom Poms, then visit the Academy Stands scattered throughout the Chapter 6 map. Academy Tech Labs are a prime locale for finding hero loot in Season 3, so check out the latest POIs to further explore the superhero fun!
How Strong are the Storm Beast Pom Poms?
The latest mythic lets players transform into a mighty Storm Beast, plus you'll have a few different attacks at your disposal. Activate your attack button to deal melee damage to enemies in close combat, as each hit increases in damage.
Players can also perform a super jump, allowing you to hop over enemies. Finally, the Storm Beast's ground slam will leave foes that you crash into feeling depleted. There are various fighting styles available as a Storm Beast, and transforming also grants a new HP bar, but when it hits zero, you'll lose your new form. These pom poms are a force to fear, even if they don't appear intimidating at first glance.
The Storm Beast Pom Poms Were Removed from Ranked Play
As per ShiinaBR's post, the same morning Fortnite added the Storm Beast Pom Poms to the loot pool, Epic decided to remove the mythic item from ranked play. The Storm Beast transformation is very powerful, so unfortunately, you'll only be able to use the pom poms in unranked for now.
If Epic rebalances the Storm Beast Pom Poms, then they could be reintroduced to the ranked loot pool again later. Epic has removed multiple items from ranked in Battle Royale since the beginning of Season 3, like the Krypto Treats, so it isn't too surprising that the developers don't want the Storm Beast Pom Poms to completely uproot the current meta.
Competitive gameplay will always be unbalanced to a degree in Fortnite: Battle Royale, but at least Epic is taking notes on which mythics might be too much for ranked play.