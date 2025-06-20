Street Fighter Returns to Fortnite: Skins, Pricing, Release Time
One of the most requested skin lines in Fortnite collab history is officially returning tonight. Fans have been asking for Epic Games to bring back the Street Fighter skin bundles ever since they first left the shop. After weeks of rumors and leaks from dataminers, Fortnite has finally dropped a trailer confirming that every Street Fighter bundle is headed back to the shop.
When Do the Street Fighter Skins Release in Fortnite?
The skin bundles should become available when the Fortnite Item Shop updates tonight at midnight UTC / 8pm ET. As soon as the update is completed, all three bundles and all six skins should be immediately available.
Based on the trailer Fortnite released on its official social media accounts, we expect all of the following characters to be featured in the shop:
- Ryu
- Chun-Li
- Cammy
- Blanka
- Sakura
- Guile
What is Included in the Fortnite x Street Fighter Bundles?
While Fortnite has not yet fully confirmed that every item will be back in the shop, the post simply says that "Street Fighter" returns. Given that every character and multiple items are shown in the trailer, here is everything that was originally included in each bundle on its original release:
- Ryu Skin
- Chun Li Skin
- Cammy Skin
- Guile Skin
- Sakura Skin
- Blanka Skin
- Arcade Machine Backbling
- Training bag Backbling
- Hanakaze Claw Backbling
- Blanka-Chan Backbling
- K.O. Backbling
- Ryu's Shoryuken Emote
- Chun Li's Lighting Kick Emote
- Cammy's Cannon Spike Emote
- Guile's Flash Kick Emote
- Sakura's Victory Sway Emote
- Blanka Backflip Emote
- Bonus Stage Loading Screen
- Round 2 Loading Screen
- Player Select! Loading Screen
At time of writing, Fortnite has not released the official prices for the skins and items for their return. Originally, the skins cost 1,600 V-Bucks and all the items together in each bundle (Ryu/Chun-Li, Cammy/Guile, and Sakura/Blanka) ran a combined 2,200 V-Bucks.
It is always possible that Fortnite will release new skins or other items with the return of the collab, but given that no new items have been discovered by dataminers after the latest major update, it is unlikely we will see anything beyond what has already been released before. This re-release gives Fortnite and Street Fighter fans who missed the opportunitey back in 2022.
Esports Impact
Street Fighter 6 released in 2023, meaning that Fortnite never capitalized on the hype the game created and there was no opportunity for new or re-engaged FGC fans to cross over into Fortnite. While the initial release hype has died off over two years later, it's still a great time fo bring these skins back.
Street Fighter just revealed its Year 3 DLC roadmap that includes some highly sought-after characters, and Evo is just around the corner. Even gamers who aren't the biggest fighting game fans will tune into the Super Bowl of Street Fighter, and they can be playing Chun-Li in Fortnite while watching legends of the game fight for the most prestigious trophy in fighting game esports.