Fortnite Summer Update Schedule Reveals Season 3 Downtime
- Fortnite's Summer Update Schedule has been updated revealing the timing for the start of Season 3
- See every planned Summer Update inFortnite and what they could mean for the release of Season 4
Fortnite's summer update schedule was updated today to reflect the upcoming patch downtimes and content releases for the rest of the summer season. Currently, the Galactic Battle Season has taken players through an immersive Star Wars experience. However, this season will end soon, bringing on a new wave of content and changes to the island in Chapter 6, Season 3. Let's take a look at the upcoming update schedule and what the timing could mean for Season 3 and beyond.
Related Article: Is it Good? Bugha, Cooper, and More Fortnite Pros Talk Star Wars Season
Fortnite Summer Update Schedule
Earlier today, @iFireMonkey on X posted the current update schedule on X, extending through the month of July. Below are the confirmed update days remaining in the Summer season:
- May 29th, 2025
- June 7th, 2025
- June 17th, 2025
- July 15th, 2025
- July 29th, 2025
May 29th looks to be the final update for the Galactic Battle Season. This will be when the last major wave of Star Wars content is introduced to the season before players have a chance to prepare for Season 43.
Related Article: Fortnite: How to Recruit Every Mandalorian Follower
When Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Start?
Keeping consistent with the timelines we have seen in prior months, Fortnite Season 3 is expected to release on June 7th, 2025. An afternoon launch is expected following an in-game event to kick off the season. Reports on downtime vary, but an extended downtime period is possible if the event occurs on the same day as the launch of Season 3. Downtime is expected to start on June 7th as early as 2 AM ET and potentially extend to the afternoon as late as 2:30 PM ET. This could change depending on the event timing and downtime duration.
How Long Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Last?
If Season 3 continues the same update pattern of Galactic Battle, we will see two major update days throughout the season. These updates will occur on June 17th and July 15th, 2025. This means that Chapter 6, Season 4 could start on July 29th, 2025. With the update calendar being updated through this date, this season update timing would make sense as Epic is preparing every content update for Season 3.
Related Article: How to Get the Mandalorian Skin Bundle in Fortnite - Release Time, Price, All Cosmetics
How Will Chapter 6 Season 3 Impact Fortnite Esports?
With the Galactic Battle season rapidly coming to an end, pro players will need to quickly adjust once again to a brand new season. The unique feature of Galactic Battle has been the blaster-only weapon options on the map. Every weapon that shot bullets was vaulted for the entire season which meant players had to fully adjust to a brand new slate of weapons. This has greatly impacted competitive play in both the FNCS and the Pro-Am.
We expect to see many of the blaster weapons valued as the season shifts away from a Star Wars theme. Season 3 is rumored to be a Superhero theme which could introduce an entire new lineup of special abilities for players to gain around the island. Stay tuned as we prepare for the launch of Season 3 and await details regarding how the content and theming will impact gameplay.