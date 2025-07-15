Superman Gets Huge Buffs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3
- The Superman Mythic was just heavily buffed in Fortnite which is going to make it incredibly powerful
- See what type of buffs Superman received and how it will impact your squad's strategy in Fortnite
Superman has just received a huge buff in Fortnite that is going to make this Mythic even more powerful in every mode. Released just days ago, Superman is the latest Mythic in Chapter 6 Season 3 that allows players to become the iconic superhero for a brief time.
Superman has been incredibly popular in his short tenure on the island, but not powerful enough according to Epic Games. Today’s buff is going to make Superman more powerful in every way, making it an even more impactful Mythic. Let’s take a look at the details of this buff and how it will impact your gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale.
Superman Buff July 14th
Starting on July 14th, the Superman Mythic received multiple major buffs that will make it more powerful and durable:
- Increased Health
- Longer duration (increased by one minute)
- More Siphon on Elims
- Increased Heat Vision Damage (71% DPS increase)
If you weren’t aware, Superman’s health changes depending on what mode you are playing. Here is a list of every health point increase for each mode courtesy of @ShiinaBR on X:
- Solos: 1400 -> 1900
- Duos: 1600 -> 2100
- Trios: 1900 -> 2500
- Squads: 2200 -> 3000
These huge buffs are going to make Superman an even more valuable Mythic in every mode. Right now, there is no direct counter for Superman in the game. If you are unable to obtain this powerful Mythic, do your best to stay away for the duration of the power to avoid being eliminated. For a full guide covering how to get Superman in Fortnite, check out our Esports on SI guide.
Community Reaction to Superman Buff
Many Fortnite creators have been quick to praise Epic for these quick buffs. There was a lot of discourse on Reddit and X claiming that the Supeman ability was much too weak and did not last long enough. Nick Eh 30 chimed in with his thoughts right after the buffs were announced:
“Now this is a SUPER HOORAY ah moment!”- Nick Eh 30
@FortniteFNLK replied to the announcement with a poll asking if these buffs were a W or L, and the results were heavily one-sided:
Will the Superman Buffs Impact Fortnite Esports?
There is still no way to directly counter Superman in Battle Royale which makes this Mythic extremely powerful. The best way to avoid being eliminated by Superman is to hide until the power is gone. With no bans to Superman in competitive play, it is best to obtain the ability if possible and if not, stay as far away as you can.
With this buffed version of Superman, there is a chance it could be banned in FNCS play. As it stands now, the power is fair game and we will continue to look at how top players plan to counter this powerful Mythic ability.
With the strong community reaction to these changes, it seems many content creators are still positive about the current state of the game. As Chapter 6 Season 3 concludes early next month, look for additional major changes to completely shift competitive play and attract the attention of the game's biggest creators.