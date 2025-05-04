Leaks Reveal New Fortnite x Superman Collab
DC is entering a new era with an upcoming Superman movie directed by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn. Fans are waiting with anticipation for the film's July 2025 launch. Recent leaks show gamers have some Superman-themed goodies to look forward to as well — Fortnite will reportedly introduce a Superman 2025 collaboration to coincide with its release. Let's explore everything we know about this team-up, what it may include, and how it might affect the game.
Superman 2025 x Fortnite: Leaks Reveal Upcoming Collab
Epic Games partner @ShiinaBR on X.com is well-known for reputable Fortnite leaks. On May 3 2025, Shiina posted a breaking revelation: Fortnite will reportedly have an upcoming collaboration with Superman 2025. Fellow news account @FNBRintel corroborated the leaks, noting that the items would arrive "SOON."
According to Shiina and FNBR, the event will include a Superman Fortnite skin with a costume based on the movie. Players can also interact with a new mythic ability during their games, which will turn them into Superman.
What will this Mythic ability do? It could grant players access to any of Superman's abilities. Perhaps a better question is to ask what Superman can't do. While Epic Games has yet to elaborate or confirm any possibilities, it's most likely the Mythic will feature powers of flight or superhuman strength. Just make sure you don't accidentally hit yourself with some Kryptonite instead of a Chug Splash.
When Will the Fortnite x Superman 2025 Collab Release?
We don't yet know exactly when the Fortnite x Superman 2025 collab will arrive. However, we can reasonably assume it will launch sometime close to the film's release date, which is Friday, July 11 2025. The most likely bet is that it will launch a day or two beforehand, since Marvel's similar Thunderbolts collab recently entered the shop just before the movie went live worldwide. Anywhere from July 6-11th would be a safe estimation.
How Will the Fortnite x Superman 2025 Impact Fortnite Esports?
While players will look battle-ready in their Superman skins, it unfortunately won't give them any superhuman advantage against the Fortnite competition. The new Superman collab is more likely to affect Fortnite's player count, resulting in a slight spike like most fresh event releases. In addition, players will probably experience shorter queue times when it drops.
It is possible the new Superman Mythic Item could add new dimensions to the competitive meta. If it allows players to fly, snipers might become a strong counter for long-range midair accuracy. However, Epic Games could also ban Superman-related items from competitive play, since the studio recently decided against including Star Wars TIE Fighters and X-Wings in community tournaments.
The Superman Fortnite collab also contributes to the ongoing DC-Marvel frenemy feud. The two superhero studios are in direct competition, so it's unique to see a DC collaboration reach the public so soon after Marvel's Thunderbolts costume release. More information on the collab will likely arise in the upcoming month.