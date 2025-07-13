How to Become Superman in Fortnite - Tips & Tricks
Another mythic has just flown into Fortnite, and this one will make you quite the superhero. A Superman transformation that grants flight, a laser beam, and even super strength is now available, but only one player can gain these abilities at a time.
The Superman mythic is incredibly powerful, and it's not too hard to use either. Here's how to become Superman in Fortnite: Battle Royale, plus a few tips to help you gain your footing as DC's most notable hero.
How to Become Superman in Fortnite
The Superman mythic was added to Fortnite: Battle Royale on July 11th, and it has since become an instant hit among the player base. The latest mythic transforms players into Superman and grants access to three of his iconic powers, like super-powered strength and speedy flight.
You can become Superman by waiting until the Superman symbol appears on your map, which often occurs near the beginning of a match. Next, walk into the image, and you'll watch your character transform. If you'd like to unlock Season 3's Superman skin, then you'll need to earn 12 levels and own the latest Battle Pass.
The Superman power can spawn all around the Chapter 6 Island, and only one player can become the DC hero in each match. The Superman transformation won't spawn in every round, so you may have to play multiple matches of Battle Royale to encounter it.
How Long Does the Superman Form Last?
The Superman transformation isn't a permanent feature, as you'll only keep your powers for about four minutes once you transform. We've got a few tips for how to succeed with your newfound powers, so read on if you aim to master the Superman transformation.
1. Tip: Hug the Edge of the Active Storm Circle
Hugging the edge is a great strategy regardless of your weaponry, but Superman's flight makes it even more viable. You can fly across the edge seeking out enemies weakened by the storm, offering easy eliminations.
You don't even have to get close to the circle itself, as Superman's laser allows you to attack from a distance. If your aim is to get as many eliminations as possible, then use the storm circle to your advantage once you become Superman.
2. Tip: Your Teammates Can Easily Flank the Enemy
As your enemy focuses on the super-powered target in the sky, you should have your teammates flank the opposing team from the side or back to catch them off guard. It's challenging to fight enemies from the sky as Superman, so teammates should attack while the opposing team is scrambling to defeat you.
Make sure your teammates have access to a mobility item or vehicle, though, as they may need to make a quick escape if Superman is defeated.
3. Tip: Knock Enemies Off Ledges and Builds
Super Strength is a very powerful ability in Fortnite; each hit deals damage and pushes players back when hit. You can also use your increased strength to knock enemies off buildings or cliff ledges, dealing massive damage and disorienting players.
You can use Super Strength by performing a melee attack near an enemy NPC or player. The laser may be the more fun ability, but a simple melee attack is often all you need to defeat an enemy in an instant.
4. Tip: Use the Laser to Destroy Player Builds
You can use Superman's laser vision to quickly defeat enemies, though it's also effective against player builds. Whether enemies are hiding in a house or a fortress, the laser can cut through breakable objects like butter.
If you struggle to counter builders or if the enemy is using a house for cover, then the Superman transformation is a very powerful weapon. Remember to target the bottom of an enemy build with your laser vision so that the rest of the tower comes crumbling down.
5. Tip: Use Flight to Escape & Scope Out the Landscape
Flight is a useful tool, especially in an open-world battle royale. Not only can you get around the Island in a flash, but you can also fly away from enemies if they're overwhelming you. You can activate a boost as you're flying, allowing you to adjust your speed.
Sometimes you have to take flight to survive or regroup with your teammates, so make sure to take to the skies when in danger. Flight is also a great way to find vehicles for teammates or map out the current landscape right before your transformation runs out of time, so it's advisable to do a quick survey of the map before you lose your superpowers.
Esports Impact: How is the Superman Mythic Affecting Competitive Fortnite?
Competitive Fortnite has been constantly evolving over the last year. Following the Star Wars season, Chapter 6: Season 3 is filled with unique superpowers that you can use to overpower the competition. The Superman mythic offers an entirely new arsenal of powers, including a laser beam that can easily melt through buildings. As such, countering building is much easier if you can manage to transform into Superman.
Overall, there aren't many ways to counter Superman directly, so it's easier to simply hide from the superhero until the four-minute transformation is over. It's clear as day that the Superman mythic is now meta in Fortnite, though future updates could help balance the latest transformation so that it's easier to counter.