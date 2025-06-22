Superman Mythic Abilities LEAKED for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: How to Unlock Kryptonian Transformation
Fortnite's latest superhero-themed season has introduced familiar characters, such as Robin from the Teen Titans. With Superman set to arrive later in the season, Epic Games is preparing players for a new item that could dramatically change gameplay if the leaks are accurate.
The most recent leak comes from Blortzen on X, who shared what they believe to be some Superman transformation. As of right now, it is unknown how the item will be obtained, but here is what the leak suggests:
The power will be known as the "Kryptonian Form" and will function as a mid-match objective, similar to the Star Destroyer from the Star Wars mini-season.
The Star Destroyer was a portal-like objective that spawned towards the middle of the game. Whoever got to the portal first was able to obtain the Star Destroyer, which would then take players into the sky and allow them to reign missiles down on anyone within its path.
The Kryptonian Form may not include massive ships and missiles, but it possesses similar qualities. Notably, only one player can obtain this form during a match, making it a highly contested and strategic advantage.
Once acquired, the player will visibly gain a health bar, allowing others to track their status in real time. A global notification will alert all players when the form is activated, ensuring everyone is aware of the power shift. But whether or not the event and power itself will have any audio cues is unknown.
The Kryptonian Form will have a limited duration like the Star Destroyer, so while players may have an advantage when they receive the item, it won't last for the entire game.
Fortnite Kryptonian Form Leaked Abilities
Players who acquire the Kryptonian Form will gain access to a powerful set of abilities, including Flight (with sprint-fly mechanics similar to Fortnite's creative mode), Hover, Heat Vision, Air Charge, Ground Slam, and Super Punch.
These abilities provide both mobility and devastating offensive options, making the player using it more than a little overpowered.
As an added incentive to team up against the Kryptonian Form, players who deal damage to or assist in taking down the Kryptonian Form will be rewarded with Hero Rank points.
Hero Points are already shaping up to be a game-changer in terms of early and late-game looking, especially with the addition of boons, which are more likely to spawn in chest form players with hero rank 'B' and above.
Fortnite Esports Impact
Epic Games are not strangers to adding overpowered items into the game to spice things up. In fact, their most recent addition of Strom Beast Pom Poms is a perfect example.
The item allows players to turn into a Storm Beast with 600 health that can lash out and charge at opponents. It was disliked by the community so much that it even got removed from Tournament modes completely.
If the Kryptonian Form has a similar overpowered feeling that the Pom Poms currently do, we may see another public outcry from the community to see it removed from any Tournament mode.
However, removing it from Tournament modes does not remove it from ranked play, so even casual competitors will still have to suffer the consequences.