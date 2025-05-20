Fortnite to Support Joycon Mouse Controls on the Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is filling fans with wonder, yet there are so many questions that still need answers. Mouse and keyboard support is essential for many gamers, so Fortnite players are beginning to question whether they'll be able to use the joycon's mouse feature on their Switch 2.
Now, leakers are starting to reveal which games might have mouse support on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it looks like Fortnite is on the list. We've compiled everything you need to know about Joycon mouse support for the Switch 2 and when you can expect the latest version of Fortnite to officially launch.
Fortnite Will Support Mouse Mode
The new mouse mode will allow the Switch 2's joycons to be used like a mouse by sliding across flat surfaces and using the controller's sticks as buttons. Though this isn't exactly a real mouse, it will simulate a similar experience for those who don't enjoy playing with standard Switch controls.
RELATED: Fortnite: The 10 Best Weapons in the Star Wars Season
According to ShiinaBR on X, the joycon's mouse functionality is on its way to Fortnite, though we don't know if it'll be available at launch.
USB keyboards will also be available for use on your Nintendo Switch 2, so PC players can easily transition to the new console. We'll have to wait and see how the Joycon's mouse feature will work in action, but for now, at least we know that mouse support is coming to Fortnite on Nintendo's newest system.
RELATED: Fortnite May Have Caused a Massive Spike in Star Wars Battlefront II's Player Count
Why Does Mouse Support Matter for Fortnite?
Mouse and keyboard support is essential for any online game because it offers extra options and paves the way for custom controls. Some Fortnite fans even find that their aim is more precise when they're using a mouse and keyboard.
Most of the notable competitive shooters in 2025 offer mouse and keyboard functionality on consoles, so it was an important step for Epic to take to ensure full fairness between platforms, especially as cross-play functionality continues to grow in popularity.
Additionally, offering joycon mouse support will allow players to more easily test out different control formats without owning third-party equipment. Overall, it looks like Fortnite will have tons of controller options on the Switch 2, so hopefully other developers will take note and follow suit.
When Does the Switch 2 Release?
The Nintendo Switch 2 is planned for release on June 5th. Fortnite is a day-one game, so the third-person shooter will offer one of the only free experiences on launch day. Soon enough, battle royale fans will be gliding into the fight on the upgraded mobile console, which could introduce a whole new generation of gamers to competitive Fortnite.