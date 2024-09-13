You Can Play Tetris in Fortnite for its 40th Anniversary
Tetris is now in Fortnite.
To celebrate Tetris' 40th anniversary, Tetris has taken over Color Climb!, a popular island developed by Good Gamers CEO Dylan "Dilly" Johnson in Fortnite Creative. The parkour platformer island will be immersed into the Tetris universe with colorful falling blocks, the Tetris theme song, and easter eggs.
“Tetris is one of the most iconic and beloved gaming titles of all time. And the fact that it’s as popular today as it was 40 years ago is a true testament to the elegance of its design and The Tetris Company’s ability to keep their brand fresh and relevant in the everchanging entertainment landscape,” said Andrew Pascal, Founder and CEO of playSTUDIOS, in a press release. “Our integration with Fortnite Creative not only offers an exciting new way to engage the next generation of Tetris players on a competitive global stage, but also it allows playSTUDIOS to reward fans with exciting real-world prizes.”
Dilly also expressed excitement over the integration. He said that Tetris and Fortnite usually have a different playerbase but they'll all come together for this celebration. Color Climb! and Tetris both have simple yet skill-focused gameplay that will keep casual and competitive gamers entertained.
Tetris Tournament For 40th Anniversary
Along with the Fortnite island, the Tetris anniversary celebration will include a series of four tournaments spanning over three weeks. Players can submit their high scores in the Ultra Mode on the Tetris mobile app for a chance at competing in the main tournaments for $10,000.
Related Article: Scott Pilgrim Coming to Fortnite?
The four tournaments will take place on September 17, 25, 28, and October 2. Eight players in total will take part in each tournament, including six influencers and two players who got the high score on the app. During the tournaments, players will compete on speed run mode within Color Climb!.
“Tetris has built a lasting legacy with its nostalgic, universal appeal that spans generational divides,” said Agatha Bleuzen, Managing Director of Cherry Pick Gaming, Cherry Pick Talent. “Since Fortnite Creative has cemented itself as a vehicle to grow engagement for both creators and brands, it only made sense to leverage the platform and the existing Color Climb! island to reach new players as the Tetris brand continues to evolve.”