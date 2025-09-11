The Binding of Isaac is Coming to Fortnite - All Items Leaked
Crossovers in Fortnite have become more popular than ever in 2025, as every season has had a plethora of third-party franchises enter Epic's battle royale.
The Binding of Isaac has just been revealed for a Fortnite crossover by notable leakers like ShiinaBR, along with all the cosmetics. Here's a look at everything expected in the latest third-party crossover.
What is The Binding of Isaac?
The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike dungeon-crawler that focuses on religious themes. The story is about Isaac's mother attempting to sacrifice her son to God; a fictional retelling of the well-known Bible story in video game format.
RELATED: Fortnite: Megazord Release Date Revealed - Mythic & Skin
Though The Binding of Isaac is a very popular dungeon-crawler, it isn't the usual type of collab partner that Fortnite would host, so its introduction may bring more new players into Epic's third-person shooter. The content of the leaked collaboration is primarily cosmetic, so we don't expect its deeper themes to be added to Fortnite.
Every Cosmetic in The Binding of Isaac Crossover
ShiinaBR and l3stei have taken to X to reveal a full list of Binding of Isaac cosmetics. The most notable item is an Isaac back bling, though there's also a pickaxe and emote. Plus, players who wish to collect the entire set can apparently purchase a bundle containing everything.
RELATED: Fortnite OG: Season 6 Release Date - Zombies Return for Halloween!
According to ShiinaBR, the Isaac back bling will likely be reactive, crying when you take damage and offering an excited expression upon opening a chest. It's unclear if the pickaxe will also have an in-game animation, but it's quite possible based on the current leaks.
The Binding of Isaac x Fortnite Release Date & All Items
The release date for The Binding of Isaac is still up in the air at the moment, but here's a look at every cosmetic we know about so far for the next Fortnite collab.
- Isaac Back Bling
- TV Emote
- Unknown Pickaxe
- Bundle of all items
How Will The Binding of Isaac Affect Competitive Fortnite?
The Binding of Isaac collab will probably be focused around the cosmetic set, though there's always room for a new weapon in BR mode. We may receive another update to add the crossover items, which would be a prime opportunity to switch up the loot pool.
RELATED: Who Won the FNCS Global Championship in 2025? - Top Teams & Ranked 2.0 Recap
Epic Games could add a weapon to represent Isaac's Tears or Mom's Knife, both of which would be an interesting reference to The Binding of Isaac. Either way, a new weapon will switch up the meta yet again. Hopefully, we receive more than just a few cosmetics when the Binding of Isaac collab releases in Fortnite.