The Incredibles Details Leaked Ahead of Fortnite Collab
Fortnite is getting a ton of Disney crossovers and one of the most anticipated is with Pixar's The Incredibles. Now, we've received some leaks for this exciting collab.
Leaker SamLeakss has shared the names and descriptions of the skins and vehicles that will be part of the upcoming The Incredibles crossover in Fortnite. Here's what we know so far about what's to come.
When Is the Fortnite x The Incredibles Release Date?
The Incredibles collaboration release date is not known yet. It's been said that The Incredibles will arrive to save the day in Fall but the exact date is still a mystery. SamLeakss has predicted that it will come sometime in September.
Fortnite x The Incredibles Cosmetics Names and Descriptions Leaked
Here are the cosmetics and vehicles coming to Fortnite as part of the Incredibles collab:
- Classic Super Suit: The Ultimate expression of luxury and power - Found the Super Suit - Can't beat the classics
- Modern Super Suit: For all your heroic derring-do
- Incrediwheel: Mr Incredible's crimfighting vehicle of choice - Shatter all expectations
- The Incredibile
- Frozone's Slipstream: Drift into the Frozone
- Frozone's Super Blast
The cosmetics and descriptions have fans even more anxious about the arrival of The Incredibles, although some are confused if some are just alternate skin styles. No matter what, fans are excited to see Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, Frozone, and other vintage Pixar superheroes arrive on the scene.