How to Get the Mandalorian Skin Bundle in Fortnite - Release Time, Price, All Cosmetics
During Fortnite's Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle season, fans have met some of the franchise's most familiar faces. AI Darth Vader has pondered players' philosophical questions, and Mace Windu has granted players lightsabers and Force powers. Now, the Mandalorian will appear as a Fortnite skin bundle. Here's a full explainer on the cosmetic, including key info about its release date and cost.
Fortnite Announces a Mandalorian Skin
On May 20 2025, X.com Fortnite leakers @Loolo_WRLD and @SpushFNBR revealed an upcoming Fortnite cosmetic. The skin is inspired by The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter named Din Djarin who roams the universe in the wake of the Death Star's destruction. While on his travels, 'Mando' protects talented youngster Grogu, more commonly known as Baby Yoda. He is an extremely popular character in Star Wars lore, especially because he features in a unique series.
Though there are multiple Mandalorian warriors in Star Wars, Fortnite's Mandalorian skin will take inspiration from Mando's gear, featuring metal armor and the character's iconic helmet. It is also reportedly customizable, with several different colors. We know from leaks that players can change the armor's accent colors. However, there is no female Mandalorian form available in the set.
When Does the Fortnite Mandalorian Skin Release?
Fortnite's Mandalorian skin will reportedly arrive on Thursday, May 22 2025. It is part of a larger Mandalorian Rising update that takes players through Mando's world and introduces new items such as the Mandalorian Jetpack. The patch will launch at 8 PM ET:
- PT: 5 PM
- CT: 7 PM
- ET: 8 PM
- Brazil: 9 PM
- London: 1 AM (May 23)
- CET: 2 AM (May 23)
- India: 5:30 AM (May 23)
- KST/JST: 9 AM (May 23)
What is Included in the Fortnite Mandalorian Bundle?
According to leaker @Loolo_WRLD, the Mandalorian Bundle will include:
- A Mandalorian Skin
- A unique Back Bling
- A unique Pickaxe
- Two Emotes
How Much Does the Fortnite Mandalorian Bundle Cost?
Players can obtain the Fortnite Mandalorian Bundle two ways. First, they can buy the entire set. They can also purchase individual items if they only want certain things. The bundle costs more overall than its parts, but is a better value.
- Full Bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks (About 18 USD)
- Skin: 1,800 V-Bucks (About 13 USD)
- Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks (About 3 USD)
- Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks (About 6 USD)
- Emotes: 300 V-Bucks Each (About 3 USD)
How to Buy the Fortnite Mandalorian Bundle
Players can buy the Mandalorian Bundle in Fortnite's in-game item shop. This tab should appear on the game's homepage near the top of the screen. Since it is a new release, the skin will likely have a Featured banner and be easy to find. Players should then click on its banner and click the 'purchase' button, where they will pay for the skin with V-Bucks.
Esports Impact
The Mandalorian update is set to be one of the most impactful patches to the Star Wars season in Fortnite. The introduction of jet packs should give players an alternative way to deal with lightsaber-wielders, particularly for gamers who prefer a long-range approach. Players can even recruit Mandalorians to their squad during matches, adding yet another dimension to engaging in skirmishes.