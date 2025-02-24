Mortal Kombat Meta - The State of Competitive Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 2
Competitive Fortnite is one of the hottest esports in 2025. Constant updates to the map and loot pool offer ample opportunity for pro players to grow, which is one of the reasons why Fortnite is so popular in the Esports community.
There are many ways that the meta has shifted in Season 2, including changes to the map, more powerful weapons, and even the introduction of five new boons. We're going to go over how you can make the most out of Fortnite's current loot pool, plus a few of the new gameplay mechanics you should look out for in Chapter 6.
The Competitive Meta in Chapter 6: Season 2
The current competitive landscape is similar to how it was in Season 1. The Kneecapper has replaced the Typhoon Blade as the most powerful melee weapon, while new vehicles offer a safer way to travel across Fortnite's map.
Competitive players are opting for close-range weaponry and prioritizing a few specific drop spots in Season 2. Here's a breakdown of the current state of Fortnite's meta after today's update.
An Explosive New Loot Pool in Season 2
Chapter 6's loot pool was already packed full of dazzling weapons and powerful sidearms, but Season 2 offers an exciting new arsenal. The Kneecapper and Sub-Zero's Combat Kit are both fun melee weapons that pack quite the punch, and you can find them around the Island by opening chests and Go-Bags.
If you're looking for something with a bit more range, then the Falcon Eye Sniper and Collateral Damage Assault Rifle are strong options that can be looted from regular chests. Finally, the Plasma Burst Laser is perfect for damaging multiple enemies at once, plus it can aid in opening a vault.
There's something for everyone in the latest update, but the weapons listed above are the best in Season 2, and for the moment, short-range fights are the norm in competitive Fortnite. More weapons are still awaiting release in Chapter 6, so the meta may change throughout the season.
More Hot Drop Spots
The newest locations to grace the Chapter 6 Island include Crime City, Lonewolf Lair, Shiny Shafts, and Outlaw Oasis. Though they're all unique in their own way, it's clear that Crime City and Lonewolf Lair are the most notable locations because they offer tight spaces for combat, which are ideal since multiple melee weapons were introduced in Season 2.
If you drop at Crime City, then move from rooftop to rooftop, looting quietly and searching the ground below for opponents. Lonewolf Lair is one big building, so you'll need to use stealth to surprise the enemy. There are likely more locations to come in Season 2, but for now, Crime City is the king if you're looking for a popular place to hot drop.
Buff Yourself With Boons
Boons were a fantastic addition to Fortnite's loot pool in Chapter 6, and Season 2 has introduced even more to switch up the meta. You can collect boons by opening rare chests or buy them from the Black Market with Dill Bits. We've listed each of the boons below, along with their special effects.
Though each boon offers something unique, the Vulture Boon grants the most useful effect for competitive play. Vulture allows you to see enemies that are defeated across the map, which helps pinpoint where their teammates or assassin may be located. If you want to get the drop on enemy players, then the Vulture Boon is an essential tool.
Boon
Effect
Gold Rush Boon
Destroying and opening chests offers you Gold Rush.
Gold Ammo Boon
Pick up ammo while looting gold bars.
Greed Boon
Collect more gold bars from containers and enemies.
Vulture Boon
Pinpoints dead enemies after they're defeated.
Adrenaline Rush Boon
Grants you temporary unlimited energy regeneration after performing a wall jump or other parkour movement.
Use Armored Trucks to Traverse the Island
Armored Transport Trucks are found throughout the Chapter 6 Island. This vehicle patrols the roads of Fortnite, with multiple NPCs guarding it. You have to defeat all of the AI opponents before you can drive this truck.
Luckily, the guards aren't any more impressive than Fortnite's standard bots, so it's easy to take over a truck even if you're flying solo. Armored Transport Trucks have well over 1,000 health and are perfect for traveling long distances.
It'd be incredibly tough for an enemy player to destroy your Armored Transport Truck, so it's worth using one over a car if you're looking for a powerful vehicle in Chapter 6. Regular cars are still available in Season 2, but trucks offer a much sturdier vessel for travel.
Vaults Are the Best Way to Loot
If you want immediate access to a collection of chests at the beginning of each match, then you'll need to loot one of the many vaults found across the Chapter 6 Island. Lonewolf Lair, Crime City, Masked Meadows, and even Seaport City all contain vaults that can be broken into using thermite.
Though you have to fight a wave of AI enemies, it's worth it to gain access to unique currencies and powerful equipment. Watch out though, as other players may seek to loot a vault as well. Players who want to compete in competitive Fortnite will need to learn how to open Vaults, especially since the Black Market currency, Dill Bits, are found within.
How to Watch Fortnite Esports
The competitive landscape of Fortnite changes with every season. As the battle royale enters the second season of Chapter 6, more and more fans are looking to catch up on the world of Fortnite Esports. You can watch the latest clips of competitive Fortnite on the official Fortnite Twitch channel, along with livestreams of major competitions.