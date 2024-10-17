Fortnite Thin Client Delayed Until 2025
Fortnite has been consistently updated for over five years, and we know that even more new features are bound to be released in the future. According to leaker @Hypex on X, one exciting change coming to the battle royale will allow you to choose which game modes you want to download so that you can save space on your console or PC.
At the time of writing, it's currently unclear when Epic Games will release Thin Client, but it won't be included in the release update for Chapter 6. Per information from @ShiinaBR on X, Thin Client has been delayed until the second half of 2025. Luckily, there's a lot to hold you over in Fortnite until the next chapter, including the Fortnitemares event.
Everything We Know About Fortnite's "Thin Client"
Nicknamed “Thin Client,” this new feature will reduce Fortnite’s overall size and split up game modes like Battle Royale and Rocket Racing into separate downloads, allowing you to only spend memory on the modes you play the most. Fortnite's overall size will be dramatically reduced, so you can download other games your memory couldn't previously afford.
According to the leak, the thin client update will now take place some time in July-September 2025. Epic Games still has some sort of file size reduction planned to launch with the Fortnite OG 2 update in November.
Once the feature is released, Fortnite players will only download menus like the Locker by default and can then choose to download individual modes separately. Game modes likely to be included as separate downloads are Save The World, Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, Creative Mode, and LEGO Fortnite, but no modes are definitively confirmed.