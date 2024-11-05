Game Modes Leaked for Fortnite Thin Client
Remix: Chapter 2 is only the beginning of a wonderful future for the esteemed Battle Royale. Thin Client is one of Fortnite's future features, and it may be among the most important updates the third-person shooter will ever see. By implementing Thin Client into Fortnite, players will be able to pick and choose which action-packed game modes they want to download and which to leave on the sidelines.
By separating modes like Battle Royale and Rocket Racing, Epic Games offers more choices to players regarding how much memory they'd like to spend. The overall goal is to reduce the battle royale's maximum download size. We don't yet know when Thin Client will show itself on the Island, but sometime in mid-2025 seems likely according @ShiinaBR on X.
Leaks by @HYPEX, @NotPaloleaks, and @djlorenzouasset on X indicate which game modes will be considered separate downloads in Fortnite's future. The list below is complete with each mode you can expect to be be included in the Thin Client update.
- Lego Fortnite
- Battle Royale
- Fortnite Festival
- Rocket Racing
- Creative and Unreal Editor for Fortnite
- HD Textures