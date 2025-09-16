Fortnite Thin Client Release Roadmap: How to Reduce Fortnite File Size on Mobile
Have you ever struggled to juggle Fortnite's storage space with your other games? If Battle Royale is too bulky for you, fear not — the game is slimming down with a new Thin Client option. Here's a quick recap of how exactly the Thin Client works, when it will release and how it could impact the game.
Fortnite Announces Thin Client Updates: Easier Downloads
Fortnite originally announced its Thin Client earlier in 2024, but the update was delayed and has since re-emerged as part of its Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 roadmap for 2025. For less tech-savvy gamers, the name can be confusing: Thin Client won't make you a skinny legend, but it will help you download Fortnite selectively, taking up less space on your PC or mobile device.
The Fall/Winter 2025 Thin Client plans focus on Android, iOS and PC users. They will primarily impact how the game downloads, as well as its ongoing updates.
How Does Fortnite Thin Client Work?
Originally, Fortnite would download as a single package on PC or a mobile device. This download would contain EVERYTHING the game had to offer, from Battle Royale to limited-time events and other modes. Fortnite's Thin Client will stagger the game's features during the download process and let players choose which modes they want, originally only downloading Blitz Royale.
Blitz Royale is a faster and more simplified version of the classic Battle Royale. The format, announced earlier this year as Fortnite returned from App Store jail, is a mobile-exclusive mode with themes and seasonal updates.
Allegedly, Fortnite ThinClient will also:
- Allow players to hand-select which modes update
- Allow players to enter in-game lobbies before updating or downloading all modes
- Allow players to enter Unreal Engine maps before updating or downloading all modes
When Will Fortnite Thin Client Arrive?
According to recent updates, Fortnite's Thin Client will arrive in the 4th quarter of 2025. This occurs between October 1 and December 31 on the business calendar.
How to Download Fortnite Thin Client
Fortnite's Thin Client download process is still unclear, but it seems like the process will be automatic. All players should start with a single basic mode and then select what additional content they wish to download, like:
- LEGO Fortnite
- Fortnite Festivals
- Fortnite Ballistic
- Custom Islands
What Does Thin Client Mean for Fortnite (and Esports)?
Thin Client will make Fortnite more accessible since it requires less download space. Users can jump right into play without long download periods or clunky updates.
While Fortnite's esports circuit is primarily PC-based, mobile tournament opportunities have occurred in the past, and it seems Epic Games has some plans to revitalize Android and iOS competition.
Fortnite's Thin Client update will occur shortly after the game's official return to mobile platforms. After an initial launch on Android and iOS in 2018, in-game purchase fee disputes between Apple and Epic Games ended with the title's deplatforming. After several legal battles and key rulings, Fortnite succeeded in relisting its mobile versions in 2025.
While Fortnite was gone, some significant competitors emerged in the mobile battle royale and shooter niche. Free Fire and PUBG Mobile both featured in the 2025 Esports World cup, and have sizable player bases.