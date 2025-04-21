Fortnite x Thunderbolts Collab: How to Unlock All Skins, Release Times, Price
Fortnite's pop culture collabs are some of its most memorable events. The title's next cosmetic drop will coincide with a major Marvel movie drop and feature some fan-favorite, fight-ready characters. Let's explore everything we know about the Fortnite x Thunderbolts collab including its release date, what it includes, how to earn its contents and more.
When Does the Fortnite x Thunderbolts Collab Release?
According to leaks, the Fortnite x Thunderbolts collaboration will arrive in-game on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Exact rollout times may vary based on users' time zones, so here's a quick conversion list:
- PT: 5:00 PM
- CT: 7:00 PM
- ET: 8:00 PM
- Brazil: 9:00 PM
- London: 1:00 AM (next day)
- CET: 2:00 AM (next day)
- JST/KST: 9:00 AM (next day)
A Fortnite x Thunderbolts Collab is Coming
Fortnite's upcoming collaboration partners with Marvel Studios to bring characters from its upcoming movie Thunderbolts into the game. It will release on May 2 2025, shortly after its Fortnite collab arrives, and will follow the gritty Thunderbolts superhero team as they fight against evil and recover from their complex pasts. The film includes well-known characters Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) and Yelena Belova.
How to Get the Fortnite x Thunderbolts* Collab Items
This collaboration will include plenty of battle-ready weaponry and tough emotes alongside several costumes. The items are designed in a Pen and Ink style to replicate Thunderbolts' roots in Marvel comics. Here's a quick list of what players can expect:
Fortnite x Thunderbolts* Item List
- Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier Pen and Ink Costume
- Yelena Belova/White Widow Pen and Ink Costume
- 'Cooking' emote
- Axe emote
- Two back blings
- Two pickaxes
- Two gliders
According to Fortnite leak account @ShiinaBR, a Yelena Belova skin from this update will be free, and players can unlock it through Tournaments. All other items are reportedly paid. To purchase these cosmetics, players will need to navigate to the Fortnite Shop through the game's home page and utilize V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. Players can purchase V-bucks in-game or through the Fortnite online store. Bulk V-Bucks purchases are generally more cost-effective; 1,000 V-bucks costs 8.99 USD.
Esports Impact
Marvel has long been involved in the gaming world, often releasing RPG and story-driven titles for its superheroes. However, this 2025 Fortnite collab combined with the studio's investment in Marvel Rivals indicates a deeper focus on the competitive sphere. It brings a whole new audience of Marvel watchers and lore enthusiasts into the esports world. In addition, the new Thunderbolts skin drop could cause a spike in Fortnite's player count.