How to Join the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup - Earn FREE White Widow Skin
- Earn exclusive Fortnite items up to five days early by competing in the Thunderbolts Cup
- Full tournament details and rewards breakdown
Fortnite is once again collaborating with one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world: Marvel. This time they are bringing exclusive skins, emotes, back blings and pickaxes to the game from the new release Thunderbolts*. The Fortnite x Thunderbolts collaboration will arrive in-game on Wednesday, April 30 at 8:00 PM ET. However, before the full list of items becomes available on the Item Shop, players will have a chance to earn one of the skins up to five days early if they are skilled enough.
Thunderbolts Cup
In an exciting announcement, an exclusive Thunderbolts skin can be unlocked early through an in-game tournament. The brand new "Thunderbolts Cup" will be a Duos Battle Royale tournament that will take place in three-hour windows. Each region will have a seperate three-hour time window. To find the specific event timing for your region, visit the "Compete" tab in-game.
How Scoring Works in the Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup
During your region's three-hour window, teams can play up to ten matches in order to earn points. Each elimination will earn you 2 points, and the remainder of your earned points will be based off of your placement in each match. Below is the full point breakdown based off of match placement:
- Victory Royale: 65 points
- 2nd: 56 points
- 3rd: 52 points
- 4th: 48 points
- 5th: 44 points
- 6th: 40 points
- 7th: 38 points
- 8th: 36 points
- 9th: 34 points
- 10th: 32 points
- 11th: 30 points
- 12th: 28 points
- 13th: 26 points
- 14th: 24 points
- 15th: 22 points
- 16th: 20 points
- 17th: 18 points
- 18th: 16 points
- 19th: 14 points
- 20th: 12 points
- 21st: 10 points
- 22nd: 8 points
- 23rd: 6 points
- 24th: 4 points
- 25th: 2 points
Fortnite Thunderbolts Cup Rewards
For each region, the duos with the most points scored within their three-hour competition window will unlock the White Widow (Pen & Ink) Outfit before it hits the Item Shop.
By earning 40 points within your competition window, your duo will unlock the White Widow Wrap. For scoring just 8 points, your duo will earn the Winter Soldier Wrap. This means that everyone who participates and plays all 10 of their available matches will walk away from the tournament with something to show for it.
How to Join the Thunderbolts Cup
In order to be eligible for the Thunderbolts Cup, you must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled and verified on your Epic account. You must also be level 50 or above to enter. For the full tournament details and account requirements, visit the Thunderbolts Cup Official Rules page.
Esports Impact
With yet another Marvel collaboration, Epic Games is further doubling down on their commitment to the franchise and its incorporation in the future of Fortnite. Continuing to bring in new fans to the game from major IPs will grow the fanbase and allow for future opportunities with Marvel IPs. Since its release, Marvel Rivals has been one of the most talked about games in all of esports.
With Epic x Marvel collaborations becoming increasingly common, it is safe to assume there are major plans coming down the pipeline for additional Marvel IPs. After analyzing the success that the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars season could bring, it is possible that Epic could plan a similar season based entirely around a Marvel IP. This could completely change the map and game mechanics with specific POIs and items exclusive to the Marvel universe.
Start Earning Rewards
The tournaments are set to begin on April 25. Check the "Compete" tab in-game in order to see the start times for your specific region. If you aren't interested in earning these rewards through the tournament but still want to obtain some of these items, the official Thunderbolts launch will be hitting the Item Shop on April 30 @ 8:00 PM ET.