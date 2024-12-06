Top 5 Drop Spots in Fortnite OG
With the return of Fortnite OG, we're seeing the reinvigoration of fan-favorite locations on the Island. Salty Springs and Wailing Woods are back, among many other POIs from Chapter 1. Like with all locations in Fortnite's various seasons, the OG POIs offer different amenities.
RELATED: Fortnite Leak — December 10th Update Could Add First-Person Mode
Before you dive off the original Battle Buss, you'll need to know a bit about the Island you're exploring. We've found the best drop spots in Fortnite OG, along with what makes them so unique. Here's a complete guide to the OG map - a welcomed return to Season 1.
What Locations have Returned in Fortnite OG?
More than a dozen famous POIs returned in Fortnite OG today. Not every location is created equal, as some have better chest placement or more objects for cover from gunfire. We've listed every location in the box below so that you know which spots are available.
Locations
Pleasant Park
Tomato Town
Loot Lake
Anarchy Acres
Greasy Grove
Salty Springs
Fatal Fields
Flush Factory
Moisty Mires
Lonely Lodge
Retail Row
Dusty Depot
Wailing Woods
Is Tilted Towers in Fortnite OG?
Tilted Towers is a location from Chapter 1 that was beloved by the Fortnite community. The hot drop haven of the first few seasons, you could always rely on the mountain of loot residing in the high-rise buildings of the Titled Towers POI. Players remember the epic firefights that would break out in the streets of Tilted Towers, oftentimes attracting the attention of other nearby combatants.
RELATED: How to Get the Catwoman Skin in Fortnite: Price, Release Date, All Items
Despite its popularity, Tilted Towers didn't stay in Fortnite forever. With the return of Chapter 1: Season 1, we still haven't returned to the nostalgic city. Tilted Towers is not currently in Fortnite OG and likely won't return until Chapter 1: Season 2, which will probably be released in February. However, Tilted Towers may return to the Chapter 6 map during Season 1, as it has in previous chapters of Fortnite.
The Best Drop Spots in Fortnite OG
There are over a dozen POIs in Fortnite OG, so the action-packed combat never stops. Deciding where to hot drop in Fortnite is challenging, but we'll show you the best places to land on the nostalgic Island.
Wailing Woods
Wailing Woods is a hedge maze enveloped by trees, so you'll have a lot of cover to hide from enemies. The trees are resources, allowing you to collect excessive amounts of wood early in a match. There aren't many chests here, nor are there many nearby houses, but the seclusion of Wailing Woods allows you to collect materials before jumping straight into combat. Even if you're not a builder at heart, having more materials to create cover never hurts.
RELATED: Where is Godzilla in Fortnite? Everything We Know
Lonely Lodge is a lot like Wailing Woods, due to having a small collection of chests and being isolated near a forest. Since the two forested POIs are near each other, you can send two players to Wailing Woods while sending the others to Lonely Lodge. This strategy allows your squad to drop at non-hot spots while also collecting enough loot for everybody.
Salty Springs
Salty Springs is located in the middle of the Fortnite Island, so it's going to be one of the best hot drop locations during this season of OG. There are lots of houses to loot in Salty Springs, each with a few weapons and chests.
If you're looking to get into a fight at the beginning of a match, then you need to drop at Salty Springs for the maximum chance of securing a kill. Beware of competitive players, though, as other competitors have the same idea about hot dropping at this OG POI.
Greasy Grove
Greasy Grove is a funny location. This fast food establishment offers many amenities, including a large supply of loot and tons of fellow hot droppers. Although Greasy Grove isn't as popular as Salty Springs, it's less secluded than Wailing Woods, offering the perfect middle-ground.
RELATED: Fortnite OG Battle Pass Leak – includes three brand new skins and no V-Bucks
Greasy Grove isn't the biggest location in Fortnite OG, but it's fairly large and has multiple houses to explore. Everyone remembers the hilarious burger mascot, so Greasy Grove is a fan-favorite drop spot for nostalgia alone. It has a plethora of loot. Tomato Town is a counterpart location with a lot of similarities, and it's also worth a stop if you want to drop at a semi-populated area that's not too congested with players.
Loot Lake
Loot Lake is the only major location in Fortnite OG with a significant body of water. The house is the main attraction at the lake, and it sits above the water. There's also a nearby dock and building, which is often empty since players typically prioritize landing in the cozy home. If you miss the aquatic days of Chapter 2: Remix, then Loot Lake is a great drop spot.
If you want to surprise an enemy, then Loot Lake is also an ideal point of interest. There's a mineshaft-like structure under Loot Lake's house. You can grab weapons from inside the mineshaft and then make your way up into the main house. If you sneak, you can get the drop on unsuspecting enemies.
Pleasant Park
One of the largest locations in the current iteration of Fortnite OG, Pleasant Park offers over five houses. If you're playing in Squads, then this POI is perfect. Locations like Wailing Woods simply don't have enough loot for every player on a four-person team, so you'll need to drop at Greasy Grove or Pleasant Park to get your fill of fun weapons.
Pleasant Park also offers lots of scenery to use as cover, which is important in Zero-Build mode. Another factor that makes Pleasant Park so great is that it's been present on the map consistently throughout Fortnite's history, so most players are familiar with the layout, offering an easier option to conquer your next match of Fortnite OG.
NEXT: Fortnite Chapter 6 Patch Notes – the biggest changes in the new season