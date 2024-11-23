TSM Wants Its OG Fortnite Squad Back
Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has contributed to countless gamers' childhoods and created many memories. The title spawned many influential YouTubers, pros and gaming personalities who also became representative of its golden era, and TSM was one of Fortnite's most popular groups. Now, TSM is attempting to reassemble its iconic Battle Royale lineup with Myth, Hamlinz and Daequan. Here's everything we know about TSM's OG Fortnite squad and if the group will return for a nostalgic collaboration.
TSM's OG Fortnite Squad
Esports organization Team SoloMid (TSM) has a presence in VALORANT, Overwatch 2, Apex Legends and other games, but is especially well-known for its 2018 Fortnite Battle Royale roster. The team included well-known Fortnite personality Ali "Myth" Kabbani, a YouTuber and streamer with over 4.4 million subscribers. While on TSM, Myth led a squad including fellow pro creators "Daequan" Loco and Darryl "Hamlinz" Hamlin, who have 5 and 1.2 million subscribers, respectively. Daequan is known for popularizing Fortnite's infamous 'Double Pump' mechanic. Myth, Daequan and Hamlinz became fast favorites among TSM fans for their fun banter, in-game skill and team synergy. However, Daequan and Hamlinz left TSM in August 2021, and Myth followed in December of the same year.
Is TSM Getting The Squad Back Together?
On November 22, 2024, three years after the OG TSM trio's departure, Fortnite's X.com account announced that the shotgun 'Double Pump' mechanic would return in December. On his official X.com account, Myth replied to this announcement tagging Daequan and Hamlinz. He seemed to ask the two to squad up once again, saying "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE."
TSM's official account continued the conversation. The organization replied to Myth's message and tagged Daequan and Hamlinz, saying "Come home" with a crying emoji. It seems TSM wants to reassemble its iconic Battle Royale squad for a nostalgic collaboration.
Fortnite Community Reactions
The Fortnite community appears excited about a possible OG TSM Squad return. X.com user @CheeseFoMe noted how nostalgic the team is to him, saying "This combo forever holds a special place in my memory bank. It'll be a beautiful day when they re-unite." Another commenter @emersonyt_ stated "If the trio comes back it would fr break the internet."
Some fans have noted that Daequan and Hamlinz are inactive on social media. While Myth has expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting, Daequan and Hamlinz have not yet responded to TSM's post. Only time will tell if this Fortnite blast-from-the-past collab will become a reality.