Upcoming Collabs in Fortnite - Halo, Simpsons, JJK Incoming!
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in gaming history, and it continues to evolve even in 2025. New collabs enter the Item Shop left and right, allowing fans to play as their favorite musicians, heroes, and villains.
We've compiled this list to give you an idea of which crossovers might be entering Fortnite in August and beyond, based on information revealed in recent leaks. Here are a handful of upcoming collaborations and how they may affect competitive Fortnite: Battle Royale in Chapter 6.
How Do New Collabs Affect Esports?
Fortnite collabs are a great way to shake up the esports scene with a quick update. Not only do crossover events bring players back to Fortnite with fan-favorite characters, but they also often offer limited-time mythics that change how combat is fought in BR mode.
The ever-changing meta helps keep esports feeling fresh in Fortnite, especially each new mythic item. Constant collaborations are perfect for both casual and competitive BR fans, so Epic Games will likely continue to cross over into other worlds as long as Fortnite is up and running.
Fortnite is also pulling its collabs and big spectacles more and more into the competitive environment. Last weekend, a superhero event focused on Superman directly altered the map in the middle of the FNCS Major 3. The upcoming Simpsons season will completely alter the map and likely the weapon pool. Collabs like One Punch Man could bring new Mythic items and NPCs, especially to the more chaotic Blitz Royale mode.
1. Dragon Ball
One of the biggest collabs coming back, recent leaks by ShiinaBR suggest that Dragon Ball may make another appearance soon. New skins could include characters like Jiren, Yamcha, or even Master Roshi, as there's no telling who could be added to Fortnite next.
If the Kamehameha returns to Battle Royale, then it'll probably be one of the strongest items in the loot pool. Dragon Ball Daima may also be the focus of a new anime event in Fortnite, so look out for Super Saiyan 4 Goku in the future!
2. One Punch Man
One Punch Man is a collaboration that has been rumored for months, and it could have a huge effect on competitive Fortnite. If an item is added that can defeat any opponent in a single shot, then it would dominate the inventory of pro players and perhaps make most other weapons obsolete.
It's unclear exactly how Saitama might be added to Fortnite, but whether it be a powerful weapon or just a simple skin, the One Punch Man collaboration leaked by ShiinaBR will attract a whole new community of anime fans. According to SamLeakss and ShiinaBR, Genos will probably be a part of the One Punch Man collab as well.
3. Jujutsu Kaisen
Jujutsu Kaisen is another anime that has been leaked by FN_Assist, HYPEX, and ShiinaBR, and it may add a few key characters that are missing from Fortnite's locker. Some characters have already been added, like Yuji Itadori, but there are still many characters who could be introduced in a future crossover.
Masamichi Yaga may be next in line to receive a new outfit in Fortnite, though the collaboration could add multiple new skins if it's the focal point of a season. Jujutsu Kaisen has been growing in popularity, so it'd be a great time to add more cosmetics about the hit animated show.
4. Power Rangers
NotPaloLeaks, ShiinaBR, and XboxEra have revealed a potential Power Rangers collab coming soon, though a crossover has only been teased by Epic Games. The Power Rangers is a unique franchise because there are many iterations of the popular fighting characters.
The Power Rangers could enter Fortnite with their original designs, as the Samurai Rangers, or in a different iteration altogether. There are millions of Power Ranger fans across multiple generations, so it'd be shocking if the franchise doesn't appear in Fortnite at some point.
5. The Simpsons
According to info revealed by HYPEX, The Simpsons are cruising into Fortnite on November 1st. Homer or Mr. Burns may be the lineup of goofy characters, and any skins will probably use the animated aura that characters like Peter and Cleveland use in Fortnite.
Leaks have been suggesting that The Simpsons will appear in their own mini-season, similar to the recent Star Wars event in May. A Springfield map may await the Island in Battle Royale, though a Reload map would also be fun for a Simpsons event. The Simpsons is one of the most interesting crossovers coming to Fortnite in 2025, so hopefully the leaks prove true in November.
6. Peacemaker
Though the details are vague, ShiinaBR has confirmed that Peacemaker may make it into Fortnite in a future crossover. A John Cena skin would be a fun addition, so Peacemaker would probably be a popular collab even with players who haven't seen the Peacemaker show.
Peacemaker would make a wonderful addition to a superhero season, so hopefully, we'll see a surprise release of the action character before the end of Chapter 6: Season 3. Emilia and Adrian may also make an appearance in a Peacemaker crossover, especially if the collab is part of a battle pass.
7. Deadmau5
Deadmau5 has been rumored to be getting a crossover in Fortnite for quite some time, and it could come to fruition in the next season of Festival. Bruno Mars is the current star of the Music Pass, so Deadmau5 may get his day in the sun after the current season of Fortnite Festival concludes.
Now that Deadmau5 has been discovered in the game files, we know the price and full bundle items. The full collab should be decrypted within the next 24 hours.
8. Halo
Thanks to a clip posted by DrewDisneyDude and ShiinaBR, we know that Halo is planned as a future collab partner for Fortnite, and it looks like skins are in the works. Aliens from the FPS franchise could also be implemented as enemies during a future event, similar to the zombies during Fortnitemares.
No matter how Fortnite decides to execute a Halo crossover, the otherworldly action will likely be a big hit, especially among Xbox fans. A new season is about to hit the Chapter 6 Island, and only the Spartans can save us now!