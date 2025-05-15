Epic Ceo Says Fortnite Update in "Jeopardy" Due to Apple Approval Delay
Since April 30 2025, Epic Games has locked in to return Fortnite Mobile to the App Store. However, there's still one last hurdle before the company can reboot the title: Fortnite must pass through the App Store's approval process. As of Thursday, May 15 2025, the app has been stuck in the review storm for over six days with no update from Apple, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney now says the stalemate could put Fortnite's Friday update "in jeopardy" on all platforms. Here's everything we know.
When Will Fortnite Mobile Reboot? Stuck in the App Store Storm
Fortnite remained off the App Store for over four years after its original 2020 ban, which sparked a long-term legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. On April 30, a major court ruling demanded Apple alter its Terms of Service to allow the game back onto its store, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced the title would return 'next week.'
Sweeney has provided updates throughout the return process. Originally, Epic Games submitted Fortnite iOS for App Store review on May 9 2025. After five days, Apple had not reviewed the app or commented on the situation, forcing Epic Games to resubmit a new version for iOS approval.
On Thursday, May 15 2025, Tim Sweeney posted a fresh update on X.com. In this post, he stated:
"We don't have an update on our Fortnite submission to the App Store. Apple has neither accepted nor rejected it. So the Friday update to Fortnite is now in jeopardy."
This post has major implications for all Fortnite platforms. Since the game utilizes crossplay, it operates on one standard version and must update simultaneously on PC, mobile and consoles. If Apple takes longer to review Fortnite's second iOS application, Fortnite's planned May 16 update could be postponed indefinitely.
This article will be updated as further information arises.