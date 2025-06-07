Fortnite Update Timeline for 2025: Every Leaked Theme for Season 6 and 7
A lot is coming to Fortnite over the next few months. The Star Wars season was fun, and Season 3 will likely be a blast, but Epic Games has much more planned for the future than you might expect.
Leakers have recently shared a wealth of rumors regarding Fortnite's next few seasons, so we've created this timeline to help you understand what to expect in 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the future of Fortnite.
Fortnite Timeline: All Known Updates for 2025
According to ShiinaBR, there are quite a few rumors that have recently become more likely, so we're going to dive into what the reputable leaker believes is coming in both Chapter 6 and Chapter 7.
Chapter 6: Season 3 - June 8th
Season 3 begins on June 8th, and it'll last around two months. Leaker ShiinaBR has revealed that the third season will have a superhero theme, with Robin and Superman taking front and center in the battle pass. ShiinaBR recently compiled a list of dates for Season 3's upcoming updates, and we've placed it down below.
• June 8 - Chapter 6: Season 3
• June 17 - v36.10
• July 15 - v36.20
• July 29 - v36.20
Chapter 6: Season 4 - Release Date Unknown
As per ShiinaBR's post, Season 4 will be the final iteration of Chapter 6. It should have a huge event, but its alien invasion theme is the real highlight. Aliens have a lot of potential in Fortnite, as we could see crossovers with popular franchises like Ben 10 or Invader Zim. Regardless, it's nearly definitive that the final event will send Chapter 6 off with a bang.
Chapter 6: Mini-Season - Release Date Unknown
According to ShiinaBR's rumor, The Simpsons is finally gliding into Fortnite, so get ready to see your favorite characters in animated action, such as Homer and Marge. Not much else is known about this mini-season, but ShiinaBR did write that it could have a Springfield map, which would make sense if it releases directly after the final season of Chapter 6.
Chapter 7 & Beyond
Though we don't have exact release dates for Chapter 7's first few seasons, Season 1 is likely to launch around December or January. ShiinaBR has stated that Fortnite OG will shift towards Chapter 2, while new concerts will be available as special events.
Season 1's theme focuses on city life, but the second season will take a very different approach. Chapter 7: Season 2 is set to have a Norse theme, so there's a variety of content coming in 2026. Whatever the future holds, fans can expect new crossovers and mythic weapons in each season.
Fortnite OG's Timeline
The release timeline for Fortnite OG is hard to predict, but fans can expect to return to the final season of Chapter 1 in 2025 or 2026. Reliable leaker ShiinaBR has suggested that OG mode will eventually move into Chapter 2, but based on the length of the past few seasons, it might be a while until we return to the land of rivers and slurp.
If Chapter 2 does eventually come to Fortnite OG, then that opens up the possibility of other chapters, too. Chapter 3 was immensely fun, and the Spider-Man power truly offered a new way to approach combat, plus a swift way to escape deadly situations.
Fortnite OG: Season 4 - Release Date
There are dozens of ways that Epic can keep Fortnite OG fresh, and while the timeline hasn't yet been revealed in its entirety, you can jump into Fortnite OG: Season 4 on June 8th, which had a superhero theme in its original iteration.
How Could Competitive Fortnite Esports Shift in the Future?
The superhero season will bring Fortnite fans a few power-packed items for combat. Loolo_WRLD and Blortzen have both revealed that the legendary Superman could soon receive a mythic item that grants players his iconic powers, including flight, heat vision, and super strength.
For June and July, the meta will likely shift towards superhero weaponry. The Superman mythic probably isn't all that's coming, as Epic likes to release new weapons every few weeks. If there's an entire arsenal of superhero powers in Season 3, then perhaps we'll finally see an end to the melee meta, but only if the upcoming mythic items deal ranged damage.
After the Star Wars Season, we seem to be entering an era where big collabs can lead to huge impacts on a season that affect not only the wacky fun had by casual players and streamers, but the entire tournament meta, weapon list, and drop strategy of the pros.