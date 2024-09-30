Fortnite v31.30 Downtime Schedule
Fortnite v31.30 is nearly here, bringing new cosmetics and quality-of-life updates to the battle royale game. Here's everything you need to know about the planned downtime for the update and when you can get back into Fortnite!
Downtime for Fortnite v31.30 will start at 4am Eastern on October 1, 2024. Matchmaking will be unavailable just before the maintenance begins. To see when the game is back up, check out our guide on how to check Fortnite server status.
What's Coming in Fortnite v31.30
The new update is not the highly anticipated Fortnitemares patch. Still, it brings several long-awaited cosmetics and likely more details from dataminers about what to expect for the annual Halloween celebration. Confirmed cosmetics for the update include:
- New ICON Skin
- Sleep Mode
- Bird Call Emote
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite Creative
- More info on Saw collab
Sleep mode has largely flown under the radar, but is a nice little quality of life update for the game. When someone is inactive for 15 minutes, the game will enter Sleep Mode, disabling voice chat and canceling any matchmaking queues. Players can adjust the timer for sleep mode by doing the following:
- Go to settings
- Select "Game"
- Select "Sleep Mode & Energy Saving"
- Adjust the timer to the desired amount