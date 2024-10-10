Fortnite V31.40 Downtime — When Does Fortnitemares Release?
Fortnite hosts annual events all throughout the year, and with the Halloween season approaching rapidly, Fortnitemares is coming back for its 2024 iteration. Complete with scary skins, free challenges, and even new mechanics on the Island, there's something for every player in this spooky update.
The Halloween fun hasn't started just yet, but you can prepare by learning the start time so that you'll be ready to jump right in when the scares begin. Below, you'll find information about when Fortnitemares 2024 starts, along with other tidbits that you'll need to make the most of this year's event.
When Does Fortnitemares Start In 2024?
Fortnitemares officially starts on October 11th on all platforms. The update will go live at the following times for each region:
- UTC - 8am
- PDT - 1am
- EDT - 4am
- CET - 10am
The update likely won't require any significant downtime, as most haven't in the past.
How Long Is Fortnitemares In 2024?
Currently, Epic Games hasn't released information about how long Fortnitemares may last. The Halloween-themed event has usually lasted for around three weeks in previous years, so you should have between 15-25 days to earn rewards and participate in the fright-filled fun.
How Can You Play Fortnitemares In 2024?
Updates in Fortnite are almost always free, and the Halloween event is no different. You can participate in Fortnitemares upon its launch by completing challenges to obtain rewards, purchasing hair-raising new cosmetics, or possibly jumping into the limited-time Horde Rush mode, which is likely to return since it was a hit success during the 2023 Fortnitemares event.
If battle royales aren't your scene, then you can unlock new rewards in the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass in LEGO Fortnite, which also releases on October 11th. LEGO Fortnite features a variety of unique game modes, so it's worth trying it if you haven't already.