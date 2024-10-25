Fortnite V31.41 Downtime — Final Update of Chapter 5 Season 4
It's time to close out a jam-packed, Marvel-themed season of Fortnite. As the new season approaches and fans get ready for a new round of Fortnite OG, Epic Games will need to take down the servers for a short time to push this update. Here's what you need to know:
Fortnite will be down for maintenance for v31.41 on October 25 at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT. Matchmaking will be disabled shortly before the downtime begins.
What is Coming in Fortnite v31.41?
The full info of the update will be revealed once dataminers get their hands on the files. However, here's what leakers have determined so far:
Fortnite Reload should receive a new map rotation update with this patch, shaking up the Reload ranked meta.
We will also get the countdown for the Season 4 final event, which will help determine that event's release date. The last major live event saw players defeat a giant Dr. Doom, who was then sent back through a rift. it's possible Doom may have one more card to play, or it could be an event that sets in motion whatever will take place in Chapter 6.
It's possible data miners will learn more about upcoming collab skins such as the recently teased Pixar collections, or perhaps more details about the impending OG 2 season or even Chapter 6.